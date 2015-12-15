Velocity Financial Congratulates Mark Szczepaniak on Being Named Honoree by the Los Angeles Times in the Public Company Small to Mid-Sized Category

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL), (“Velocity” or the “Company”), congratulates its CFO, Mark Szczepaniak, on being chosen as Honoree by the Los Angeles Times at the 2nd Annual CFO Leadership Awards. Out of 7 nominees in the category of small to mid-sized public companies, Mr. Szczepaniak was 1 of 4 finalists and ultimately won the category as Honoree.

“Mark continuously exhibits true leadership as CFO and as a member of our executive committee,” said Chris Farrar, Velocity’s CEO. “We are delighted that the L.A. Times has honored Mark with this award, and we whole-heartedly congratulate him for this well-deserved recognition.”

Additional information on the 2nd Annual CFO Leadership Awards, including biographies of all CFO award recipients, will be published by the Los Angeles Times in its C-Suite Magazine on July 24, 2022.

About Velocity Financial, Inc.

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers it has built and refined over 18 years. For additional information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at www.velfinance.com.

