Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

ENCINITAS, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX), (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Raju Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of Ventyx, will provide a company overview during a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held June 8-10, 2022.

  • Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference
    Location: New York, NY
    Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
    Time: 4:00-4:25 PM ET

Members of the Ventyx management team will also host investor meetings during the conference.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of each event for 30 days.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting TYK2, S1P1R and NLRP3, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies. Ventyx is headquartered in Encinitas, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Patti Bank
Managing Director
ICR Westwicke
(415) 513-1284
[email protected] 

