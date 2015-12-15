ViaDerma Announces the Implementation of Internal Quality Control Measures for its New Vitastem Products

The Company’s improved, new Vitastem products have recently begun large scale production

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ViaDerma, Inc., (“Company”) (OTC Pink: VDRM) announces plans to conduct additional internal quality control testing for their new Vitastem products. Vitastem and Vitastem Ultra are manufactured at a contract facility in the United States and have successfully undergone all standard testing required by regulators. Following extensive consultation with the Company’s manufacturing partners and potential purchasers and distributors of the products, the decision was made to implement further testing as an additional precautionary measure since both products are using new formulations.

The new and improved Vitastem and Vitastem Ultra are FDA-registered drugs and are among the strongest and most effective topical antibiotics available on the market. Vitastem kills all harmful Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria that have been available for testing (bacteria that is associated with acne, cuts, scrapes, burns, and secondary infections associated with psoriasis and eczema). Vitastem Ultra uses bacitracin as the active ingredient and the new formula is clear and colorless compared to the brownish color of the original (which has tetracycline as the active ingredient), so it will not stain the skin, fingernails, toenails, or anywhere else it is applied. Both Vitastem and Vitastem Ultra work similarly and provide the same great results. The new formulation with bacitracin provides an alternative for consumers who are allergic or resistant to one or the other.

President and CEO, Dr. Chris Otiko said, “Since both of these products are a new and improved formulation, we decided now would be the best time to conduct additional testing before we begin large scale distribution.”

Dr. Otiko continued, “The products have tested well so far, and we expect they will continue to do so without issue, but because they are both different formulations than the original, and since we are moving much closer to having to fulfill large purchase orders, we felt we should implement these precautionary measures at this time in an abundance of caution. The last thing we want is to have a problem down the road when a correction would be much harder to address. Taking this step now will minimize the potential for such problems later.”

The Company expects the additional testing will be completed within four weeks and product distribution is expected to commence soon after.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Any forecast of future performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.