Viamedia Promotes Jim O’Neill and Wendell Decker to Senior Vice President Roles

Two Key Viamedia Executives Will Jointly Lead Technology Division

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdTech—Viamedia, the leading fully-integrated independent cross-media local advertising company, today announced the promotions of Jim O’Neill and Wendell Decker, two senior operational and technical executives, to senior vice president positions, effective immediately.

“We heartily congratulate Jim and Wendell on their well-deserved promotions,” stated David Solomon, President and CEO of Viamedia. “Each of them has demonstrated a combination of strong executive leadership, innovative thinking, and the ability to achieve great results. They are great examples of what we strive for ourselves and for our customers at Viamedia.”

Jim O’Neill has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Ad Operations. He will oversee all functions for Viamedia’s Local and National Traffic Services, Partner Services and Business Intelligence Services departments. O’Neill served as Director of Client Services since joining the company in 2011, making a significant impact in customer service, operational efficiency and the company’s overall structure and approach to client services. Previously, O’Neill was Area Director of Ad Sales Operations for Comcast Spotlight and held various management positions with FedEx, consulting with TCI, AT&T Broadband and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Wendell Decker has been promoted to Senior Vice President of IT and Technical Services, playing a pivotal role in shaping Viamedia’s growth and technology innovation. He will oversee all functions of the company’s IT, Video and Technical Services departments, ensuring the high-quality standards of Viamedia’s products, services and partner relations. Decker has over two decades of experience in the cable television advertising industry. Prior to joining Viamedia in 2005, he worked in operations with Frontier Vision, Adelphia, Comcast, AT&T and Insights Communications.

O’Neill and Decker are both based in Viamedia’s Lexington, Kentucky, operational headquarters and report directly to the company’s President and CEO, David Solomon.

These promotions come on the heels of Viamedia’s Randy Lykes retiring from his role as Chief Technology Officer after serving as a co-founder and technology leader in the 20+ year old company. Lykes will continue to be involved with Viamedia as a board advisor and consultant.

About Viamedia

Viamedia places over 1MM ads a day in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all forms of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia’s patented, cloud based QTT™ platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack and is designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.

Viamedia also offers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.

For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

