Vino Vault Expands Its Wine Storage Network to the Rocky Mountain Region with Sixth Acquisition

Wine Storage of Denver Joins Vino Vault’s Rapidly Growing Wine Storage Network

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vino Vault, a leading fine wine storage and services provider, announced today that the company has acquired Wine Storage of Denver. This is Vino Vault’s sixth location in the U.S. and the company’s first operation in Colorado.

Since launching last year, Vino Vault has been actively building its network of wine storage facilities across the country. Currently the company has locations in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, and now Denver.

“As Vino Vault continues to expand across the country, our goal is to become the nation’s leading wine storage and services provider,” commented Jeff Anthony, CEO of Vino Vault. “Wine Storage of Denver is a wonderful addition to our growing network; they have a long-standing reputation in the region as an exceptional facility that is affordable and highly secure.”

Wine Storage of Denver was established in 2000 by the Chaney family as the first wine storage business in Denver to fulfill the needs of local collectors. In 2014, the company outgrew its original location and relocated to the heart of the Santa Fe Arts District. Upon purchasing the new site, the family brought in a team of architects and engineers to create a state-of-the-art climate-controlled facility that offered a completely secure environment for cellaring. Since starting the business more than two decades ago, the Chaney family has provided their clients with exceptional customer service and succeeded in creating a welcoming community for Denver area wine enthusiasts.

“Wine Storage of Denver is deeply grateful for the relationships we have built over the years and to our customers for trusting us with the care of their wine collections,” said Rachel Chaney. “We know Vino Vault will continue to provide outstanding customer care, and we are especially encouraged by the additional services they are bringing to clients. WSD and the Chaney family thank the Denver wine community for a wonderful 22 years of service and collaboration.”

Under Vino Vault’s new ownership, Wine Storage of Denver clients will have access to additional amenities including expert inventory organization, collection analysis and turnkey auction management services. The company is committed to enhancing the customer and wine collection experience.

Vino Vault exists to make wine collecting simple, enjoyable, and hassle-free. It was created to offer a worldwide platform of storage services to better serve wine collectors, while maintaining the personal service that collectors have come to expect. Learn more at VinoVaultWine.com.

