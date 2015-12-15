VMware Named 2022 HPE Global Technology Partner of the Year

VMware recognized for embodying partnership-first value and commitment to helping mutual customers unleash their growth potential and achieve better business outcomes

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HPE—HPE DISCOVER – VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced the company was named the 2022 HPE Global Technology Partner of the Year. This award recognizes VMware as an HPE partner that exemplifies commitment and success in delivering value to customers on their digital transformation journey.





“For our mutual customers, VMware is and remains a core technology stack built to run their most critical enterprise applications. It’s an honor to celebrate VMware as an HPE partner that consistently delivers exceptional financial performance, cutting-edge innovation, and meaningful business results,” said George Hope, Worldwide Head of Partner Sales, HPE. “HPE and VMware continue to closely collaborate to meet the demands of today’s customers pursuing data-first modernization from the edge to the cloud, with a strong portfolio of HPE GreenLake solutions that include virtualization, cloud and mobility solutions and services.”

“For more than 20 years, through every major era of IT transformation, VMware and HPE have delivered foundational solutions that help our mutual customers meet their most pressing needs,” said Ricky Cooper, vice president, global and transformational partners, VMware. “As we continue our collaboration around innovations such as Project Monterey and Project Capitola, and expand our efforts in cloud and edge computing, VMware and HPE will help customers re-imagine the possibilities of their data center environments while driving a new era of multi-cloud services.”

VMware and HPE share a cloud-smart vision that enables organizations to drive digital transformation through modern, innovative solutions and a consumption-based IT services model. Together the companies help customers modernize from the edge to the core and to the cloud, tackle IT complexity, innovate with AI, and manage business-critical workloads—wherever they reside. New innovations such as Project Monterey and Project Capitola are at the heart of the cloud innovation engine driving the VMware and HPE partnership.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States, and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Roger Fortier



VMware Global Communications



1.408.348.1569



[email protected]