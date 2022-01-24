Wasabi Technologies Doubles Down on APAC Expansion with Singapore Storage Region

25-Year year APAC industry veteran Michael King to lead Wasabi APAC Operations

BOSTON & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, reaffirmed its commitment to the Asia-Pacific market with the opening of a new storage region located in Singapore. This marks Wasabi’s 13th storage region globally and its fourth in APAC, following Tokyo, Osaka, and most recently Sydney, as the company scales to meet the demand for high-performance, affordable cloud storage, and to be in closer proximity to its expansive customer and partner network. Additionally, Wasabi has appointed former SAS Institute Japan executive Michael King to serve as Vice President and General Manager, APAC, to lead the next stage of Wasabi’s growth in the region.

APAC is at the forefront of digital-first infrastructure and is the fastest growing region for cloud adoption globally. Wasabi has undertaken an expansive rollout to support the region with hot cloud storage that is 1/5th the cost of hyperscalers, with no fees for egress or API requests and no vendor lock-in. Businesses are able to securely and affordably store all of their data and access it the moment they need it without complex pricing tiers.

“It’s no secret that APAC is leading the digital revolution, and Wasabi is uniquely positioned to help organizations in the region capitalize on the enormous opportunity the cloud presents,” said David Friend, co-founder and CEO, Wasabi Technologies. “The addition of Michael King is a critical step as we fortify APAC operations and initiate our next phase of growth at a time when we are seeing incredible demand for our low cost, high performance, secure storage. His expertise is unmatched.”

As Vice President and General Manager, APAC, King will work out of Wasabi’s Tokyo headquarters to drive the rapid expansion of Wasabi’s go-to-market team, build and activate revenue generating channels and partnerships – including NTT Communications Corporation, DIS, Highreso, NESIC, and others – and to engage cloud storage customers across the area. King joins Wasabi after leading one the largest regions for SAS Institute globally. He has also held significant leadership roles in APAC for Sterling Commerce, Borland, Citrix, Autodesk and Rakuten.

“Wasabi is one of the most impressive, high-growth companies in the world with a superior cloud storage solution and a pacesetting channel program. There could not be a more exciting time for me to join Wasabi and take its APAC operations to the next level,” said King. “The simplicity and affordability of Wasabi hot cloud storage positions customers and partners for commercial success, and I am excited to grow our team and build the infrastructure to support our market prominence across APAC.”

Wasabi now serves customers in over 100 countries, storing data ranging from backups, disaster and ransomware recovery, archiving, video surveillance, sports data, media and entertainment files, and more. For more information about Wasabi and its storage regions, please visit wasabi.com/locations/.

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.

