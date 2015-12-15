Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s 2022 Midyear Outlook: ‘Faster, Further, and Fragile’

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFII) today released its 2022 Midyear Outlook: Faster, Further, and Fragile. WFII anticipates that while the economic cycle runs faster and the interest rate increases run further, the economy and capital markets will remain fragile. WFII believes the U.S. economy is signaling a mild recession for the end of 2022 and into early 2023. If inflation and monetary tightening ease in 2023, as WFII anticipates, a nascent economic recovery that markets may project into 2024 is expected. The report examines and identifies where it may pay investors to take risks — and what investment opportunities may arise — as they navigate these challenging times.

“Thus far, 2022 has been trying for investors, with negative year to date returns for both equities and bonds,” said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer for Wealth & Investment Management. “As we look into the second half of the year, important risks remain. WFII views risk not strictly as an unknown but as something to measure, and as part of a disciplined decision process to manage within a portfolio.”

The report provides WFII’s economic and market forecasts, as well as the outlook and preferred areas of investment for each of the following asset groups:

Global equities : Slowing earnings per share (EPS) growth will be met with declining valuations, but will likely generate moderate year-end 2022 equity price gains from current levels. For 2023, expect a recession to shrink EPS, but market expectations for recovery later in 2023 should lift valuations and equity markets by year-end. We favor U.S. large-cap and U.S. mid-cap equities over international equities and favor quality among equity sectors.

WFII’s analysis of current and emerging market conditions leads to the following top five portfolio ideas for the second half of the year:

Build portfolio resilience with diversifiers. Be defensive on equity exposure late in an economic cycle. Add to fixed-income holdings judiciously in a rising-rate (and inflationary) environment. Match cash allocations to time horizon. Seek to mitigate downside risk with alternative investments, including hedge funds.

Learn how to join the WFII Midyear Outlook investor call today, June 15, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time.

