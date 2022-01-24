White Oak Healthcare Finance Provides Financing to California Specialty Pharmacy to Support Acquisition by Assured Healthcare Partners

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC (“White Oak”) today announced it acted as sole lender and administrative agent of a senior credit facility to California Specialty Pharmacy (“CSP” or the “Company”) to support the acquisition by Assured Healthcare Partners (“AHP”). CSP is a specialty infusion pharmacy platform focused on managed care.

“Specialty drugs require additional patient education, adherence, and support beyond traditional dispensing, which creates a large demand for specialty pharmacy services,” said Ross Eldridge, EVP and Chief Origination Officer at White Oak. “We are excited to support the CSP team and partner again with AHP as they invest in this growing and important subsector.”

Founded in 2008 and based in Whittier, CA, the Company has grown to support over 10,000 patients and 2,600 referring providers in its core markets across a number of therapeutic areas. CSP provides significant value-added services including pharmacy benefit management services to many independent physician associations including site‐of-care optimization, data driven utilization analysis, and quarterly business reviews.

“White Oak’s flexible structure and determined approach were critical for us in the process and will enable us to continue to efficiently scale our business,” said George Kridner, Chief Executive Officer at CSP. “We are excited to have in White Oak a partner that aligns with the needs of our business.”

“It was great to again work with the team at White Oak given their broad and deep experience in the sector,” said Ameya Agge, Managing Director at AHP. “Their assistance with the state boards of pharmacy approval process was extremely helpful to us and provided us with certainty of execution.”

About California Specialty Pharmacy

Founded in 2008 with a single pharmacy location, California Specialty Pharmacy (“CSP”) has since expanded to become one of the nation’s leading and most respected specialty pharmacies. Initially recognized primarily for its quality compounding, today, CSP is widely recognized for its specialty pharmacy services and high-touch customer service model. CSP’s mission is to optimize patient health through a relentless devotion to clinical excellence. We make this mission a reality through programs that educate and engage patients. We also help patients address their unique medication needs and challenges by collaborating with doctors, health plans and manufacturers. For more information about CSP, please visit www.csprx.com.

About Assured Healthcare Partners

Assured Healthcare Partners (“AHP”) provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, please visit www.AHPartners.com.

About White Oak Healthcare Finance

White Oak Healthcare Finance, LLC (“WOHCF”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a lender to all subsectors within the healthcare industry including healthcare services, pharma and life sciences, medical devices, healthcare technology, healthcare real estate, hospitals and SNFs. WOHCF has deep domain expertise with a sole focus on healthcare which enables it to provide flexible and creative solutions with certainty of execution. WOHCF offers a differentiated product set including cash flow term loans, asset based loans and ABL Stretch facilities, unitranche facilities, last out financings, real estate financings, equipment financings and opportunistic investments. As a lender with large pools of capital to deploy, WOHCF generally holds its full loan positions to maturity.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“WOGA”) is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Together with its financing affiliates, WOGA provides over twenty lending products to the market, including term, asset-based, and equipment loans, to all sectors of the economy. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $10 billion across its product lines, utilizing a disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns to investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

Contacts

Spencer Tait



Prosek Partners (on behalf of White Oak Global Advisors)



[email protected]