Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions Earns Five IT World Awards for Product Excellence

Cutting-edge technology, coupled with human compliance management expertise, lead to industry accolades

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer—Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has earned five awards in the 2022 IT World Awards, including Gold-level wins in product innovation categories for both its regulatory change management as well as its lien management offerings.

OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management won top honors for “Best Governance, Risk & Compliance Offering,” while iLien for Lien Management won gold for “Best Information Technology Software.”

Compliance Solutions’ OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. iLien for Lien Management is a portfolio of web-based solutions that enable lenders to manage and address risks in their entire Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) lien portfolio with analytics, proactive reporting, and automation.

“These highly competitive award wins reflect the value we are providing our clients to help them address the significant, myriad challenges they face ranging from managing portfolio risk to regulatory change,” said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “Through these innovative solutions, we enable financial services professionals to help small businesses and consumers achieve important dreams and goals.”

Winning Silver-level honors were OneSumX® ProViso, for “Best New Product-Service of the Year, Artificial Intelligence” category; Expere Language Translation, for “Best IT Products & Services for Finance, Banking and Insurance;” and iLien Motor Vehicle, in the “Hot Technology of the Year, Information Technology Cloud/SaaS” category.

Now in its 17th year, the IT World Awards is the information technology industry’s premier excellence awards program, honoring achievements in every facet of the information technology industry. Entries are adjudicated by panels of IT industry professionals.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal® suite of purpose-built, digital lending solutions, for example, helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication, and an electronic vault. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Contacts

Media Contacts for Wolters Kluwer GRC

(Including Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions; Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting; Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation)

Paul Lyon



Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications: Global Marketing, Communications & Planning



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Office +44 20 3197 6586



[email protected]

David Feider



Corporate Communications Manager, Banking & Regulatory Compliance



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Tel: +1 612-852-7966



[email protected]