Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Fell 12.3% Year Over Year in the First Quarter of 2022, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HardcopyPeripherals–Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals decreased 12.3% year over year to 22.4 million units in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22). Shipment value was down 10.6% year over year during the quarter to $9.7 billion, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. Manufacturing constraints and logistics issues continued to be the main causes of the declining market.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

Supply chain issues, a shortage of semiconductors, and a surge in price all contributed to the overall decline of the HCP market in 1Q22. The impact was broad with year-over-year contraction in all regional markets in 1Q22. The Asia/Pacific (except Japan and China) (APeJC) region recorded the smallest year-over-year decline (-0.4%) due to strong demand from both the consumer and commercial segments. Most countries were able to reopen all economic sectors and achieved slight recovery from the supply shortage.

Canon recorded the best year-over-year growth among the top 4 HCP companies, increasing unit shipments 2.7% year over year to nearly 4.9 million units. The company’s expansion was driven by double-digit gains in inkjet shipments, specifically in the under $100 price band.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2022 (based on unit shipments) Companies 1Q22 Unit Shipments 1Q22 Market Share 1Q21 Unit Shipments 1Q21 Market Share 1Q22/1Q21 Growth 1. HP Inc. 8,386,439 37.4% 10,816,275 43.2% -22.5% 2. Canon Group 4,846,206 21.6% 4,720748 18.5% +2.7% 3. Epson 4,574,914 20.4% 4,955,737 19.4% -7.7% 4. Brother 1,659,617 7.4% 1,834,434 7.2% -9.5% 5. Pantum 416,657 1.9% 319,828 1.3% +30.3% Others 2,524,219 11.3% 2,897,489 11.3% -12.9% Total 22,408,052 100.0% 25,544,511 100.0% -12.3% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, May 12, 2022

Notes:

IDC tracks A2-A4 devices in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals.

Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunctional systems (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 HCP companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at [email protected].

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,200 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Phuong Hang



[email protected]

508-935-4376

Michael Shirer



[email protected]

508-935-4200