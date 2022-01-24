Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation Breaks Ground on Innovative SMART Warehouse in Newnan, Georgia

CYPRESS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation (YMMC), based in Newnan, Georgia, broke ground yesterday on a new, advanced, and innovative “SMART” Warehouse, the first-of-its-kind for Yamaha Motor Company worldwide. Using state-of-the-art automated storage and retrieval systems, the new 200,000 square foot facility will be capable of reducing response time for fulfilling dealer orders for Yamaha WaveRunners, Golf Cars, ATVs, and Side-by-Sides by more than 50 percent.





“The new Yamaha SMART Warehouse will improve our overall operational efficiency and the velocity of material flow to our factory assembly lines, allowing us to ultimately get product in the hands of our dealers and customers faster,” said Mike Chrzanowski, President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Corporation. “The demand for all our outdoor recreational products produced at this factory continues to exceed supply and we are pleased to bring this new warehouse facility online as soon as possible.”

SMART is an acronym for Sequenced Material and Reduced Transportation.

The SMART Warehouse’s automated storage and retrieval system for the medium parts will be capable of retrieving and putting away 240 containers per hour, compared to the current rate of 170 containers per hour. The small part automated system will be capable of handling 2400 containers per hour, in comparison to the current capability of 550 containers per day. The new systems will enable Yamaha to reduce forklifts by 50 percent using automatic conveyors and tuggers to move parts through the SMART center to the factories.

The Newnan, Ga. community also stands to benefit from the new Yamaha SMART Warehouse. “The significant investment Yamaha made in this new facility underscores the company’s long-term commitment to our YMMC employees as well as the City of Newnan and Coweta County,” Chrzanowski continued. “This system within the SMART Warehouse will bring higher paid and more skilled jobs into Coweta County, including robotics experts, software developers and systems engineers.”

Designed by SSI SCHAEFER, the new Yamaha SMART Warehouse will also include an observation platform for groups such as students from local schools to learn more about manufacturing and automated processes.

Yamaha expects to complete the SMART Warehouse in 2024.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

