Yellowbrick Joins Intel Disruptor Program as Gold Status Partner

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yellowbrick Data, the leader in Distributed Data Cloud architecture for data warehousing, today announced the company has been accepted into Intel’s Disruptor Initiative . Intel created this initiative to bring together exemplary companies to collaborate and push the limits of innovation. Through this program, Intel and Yellowbrick will help organizations solve complex analytics challenges through large-scale data warehouses running in hybrid cloud environments.

Intel and Yellowbrick are testing Intel-based instances on Yellowbrick workloads across various cloud scenarios to deliver optimal performance. As a result, Yellowbrick customers and partners will benefit from current and future Intel Xeon Scalable processors and software leveraging built-in accelerators, optimized libraries, and software that boost complex analytics workloads. Today, Yellowbrick leverages Intel technology from the CPU through the network stack to maximize performance. Intel and Yellowbrick are expanding joint engineering efforts that will accelerate performance and help customers experience faster time to insights, value, and ultimately results.

“Being a part of this initiative is important because it provides Yellowbrick with early access to Intel hardware and software so we can optimize performance and accelerate our time-to-market,” said Allen Holmes, VP of Business Development at Yellowbrick. “Furthermore, expert Intel engineers work closely with our teams to better understand our business and ensure that future releases of Yellowbrick continue to deliver the highest levels of performance.”

This announcement builds on Intel’s software-first strategy, which is focused on openness, choice, and trust. By teaming broadly with independent software vendors to optimize software everywhere, Intel aims to be the silicon platform of choice for applications running in the datacenter, cloud, or at the edge.

“Yellowbrick’s flexible, highly-performant cloud data warehouse running on Intel Architecture is the perfect match. Through the Disruptor Initiative, Yellowbrick and Intel will work to enhance an already fantastic customer experience, and help enterprises realize market-leading value from their data,” said Eric James, Partner Manager at Intel Corporation.

