Zapata Computing to Present at Quantum.Tech 2022

Industry Thought Leaders to Discuss Quantum Solutions Across Multiple Industries Including Pharma, Energy and Motorsports

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zapata Computing, a leading enterprise software company for quantum solutions, today announced that the company will be sharing its product progress and insights from customer work throughout multiple speaking sessions at Quantum.Tech 2022. The sessions, scheduled to take place between June 13th and June 15th at the Boston Marriot Copley Place, will include a mix of use cases and specific industry applications that showcase how enterprise customers are getting quantum ready. More specifically, registered attendees at Quantum.Tech 2022 will learn more about Zapata Computing’s Orquestra® Platform and how the technology can be applied across industries.

Session 1: Platform Showcase 1

Who : Dr. Christopher Savoie, CEO and Co-Founder at Zapata Computing Dr. Jhonathan Romero Fontalvo, Director Professional Services & Co-Founder, Zapata Computing

: What : A technical overview of Zapata Computing’s Orquestra Platform and what’s on the product roadmap.

: A technical overview of Zapata Computing’s Orquestra Platform and what’s on the product roadmap. When: 9:40 a.m. ET on June 13th, 2022

Session 2: Interactive Roundtable

Who : Dr. Christopher Savoie, CEO and Co-Founder at Zapata Computing Dr. Jhonathan Romero Fontalvo, Director Professional Services & Co-Founder, Zapata Computing

: What : Open discussions and Q&A around Zapata’s Orquestra Platform and industry-specific use cases, with an emphasis on what’s possible in the next several years.

: Open discussions and Q&A around Zapata’s Orquestra Platform and industry-specific use cases, with an emphasis on what’s possible in the next several years. When: 1:40 p.m. ET on June 13th, 2022

Session 3: Pharma Panel Discussion

Who : Kam Chana, Director, Computational Platforms, Merck Elica Kyoseva, Quantum Computing Scientist, Boehringer Ingelheim Dr. Christopher Savoie, CEO and Co-Founder, Zapata Computing Peter Clark, Head of Computational Science & Engineering, Janssen R&D Brian Martin, Head of AI – The RAIDERS Research & Development, Information Research, AbbVie

: What : Realism vs. Idealism: A practical view of the current state of quantum computing in pharma. Savoie will focus on near-term feasible applications in BioPharma.

: Realism vs. Idealism: A practical view of the current state of quantum computing in pharma. Savoie will focus on near-term feasible applications in BioPharma. When: 2:45 p.m. ET on June 14th, 2022

Session 4: Fireside Chat

Who : Clena Abuan, Digital Science Principal, bp Eric Bretzman, Technical Director, Andretti Autosport Katherine Londergan, Chief Marketing Officer, Zapata Computing

: What : Two Customers’ Approaches to Quantum Readiness: Journeys with bp and Andretti Autosport

: Two Customers’ Approaches to Quantum Readiness: Journeys with bp and Andretti Autosport When: 11:05 a.m. ET on June 15th, 2022

Zapata Computing is a founding sponsor of Quantum.Tech and its software supports customers across many various industries beyond pharmaceutical, energy and motorsports, like manufacturing, financial services, IT and security, and more. Attendees looking to learn more about the company can meet the team at the Zapata booth located at B9 or at the Andretti Autosport-Zapata booth, located at A5, where they can learn more about Zapata’s collaboration with Andretti and see a real INDYCar in person.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing, Inc. builds quantum-ready applications® for enterprise on Orquestra®, the computational workflow platform for quantum computing. Orquestra integrates best-in-class classical and quantum technology, including Zapata’s leading-edge algorithms, open-source libraries in Python, and more. Zapata has pioneered new quantum-classical methods in ML, optimization and simulation to maximize value from near-term quantum devices, and partners closely with hardware providers across the quantum ecosystem such as Amazon, D-Wave, Google, Quantinuum, IBM, IonQ and Rigetti. Learn more at ZapataComputing.com.

Contacts

Media:

Dan Brennan



ICR



[email protected]