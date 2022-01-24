Zenoss Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for AIOps Platforms

Zenoss Cloud Delivers AIOps, Full-Stack Monitoring & Observability

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIOps–Zenoss Inc., a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced it was named a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms [1]. According to the report: “AIOps platforms enable decision making across design, deploy, execute and operate activities by automated contextualization of large, varied volumes of operational data. I&O leaders should use AIOps platforms to analyze and share application life cycle insights, making digital business observable.”

A Gartner Market Guide defines an emerging market and explains what clients can expect it to do in the short term, outlining the attributes of Representative Vendor offerings and how those offerings are likely to evolve.

Among the key findings in the document, Gartner states: “Enterprises are replacing some traditional monitoring tool categories by embedding them within AIOps platforms. For example, virtual network monitoring, observability and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) monitoring are being done entirely within AIOps platforms, especially if the enterprise has its entire IT footprint in the cloud.”

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent IT operations management platform that collects all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver AIOps, full-stack monitoring, and observability, giving customers the ability to reduce the risk of modernizing their businesses.

“Modern IT environments can no longer be managed with traditional monitoring tools,” said Ani Gujrathi, chief technology officer at Zenoss. “The scale and complexity of these environments requires AIOps combined with unified monitoring and observability — and Zenoss Cloud delivers all of this in a single solution.”

[1] Gartner, Inc. Market Guide for AIOps Platforms by Pankaj Prasad, Padraig Byrne, and Gregg Siegfried, 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Zenoss works with the world’s largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms and in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

