Zillion’s Restore Coach Institute is Now an Approved Health and Wellness Coach Training and Education Program by the National Board of Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC)

The employee health and wellness leader’s coaching graduates are now eligible to apply for the HWC Certifying Examination to become National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC).

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#behavioralhealth—Zillion and its coaching team is proud to announce that the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) has approved Zillion’s Restore Coach Institute as an Approved Health and Wellness Coach Training and Education Program. This means Zillion can now train coaching candidates for National Board certification as health and wellness coaches.

The NBHWC collaborates with the National Board of Medical Examiners (an associate member of the American Board of Medical Specialties) to create the gold standard of board certification exam for Health and Wellness coaches. Board Certification is the key to ensuring the highest quality of medical care across all disciplines and is the best way for practitioners to demonstrate their commitment to providing the highest quality, most up to date treatment for their patients.

“We are excited to be able to offer an NBHWC approved health and wellness coach training program to our coaching trainees. This brings incredible value to the program and will be a draw for future applicants.” – Zillion President and CEO, Cheryl Morrison Deutsch

Practitioners who wish to achieve NBHWC certification as a health and wellness coach must complete the NBHWC exam but can only take the exam after first completing:

An NBHWC approved training program like the one offered by Zillion’s Restore Coach Institute. Followed by 50 sessions of health and wellness coaching that also must meet NBHWC standards.

Zillion already had a robust internal training program for their extensive team of health and wellness coaches, to support its RestoreHealth digital health and wellness platform that relies heavily on personalized coaching. Those coaches will now be able to take the exam for NBHWC without having to seek out an additional accredited training program. This increases the value of them coming to work as a coach for Zillion, and increases their value to Zillion who is able to offer them as a board certified coach.

“With this accreditation, we are now able to train and certify health coaches. This adds value for our current team of Restore coaches, future Restore coaches, and our current and future SaaS clients.” – Zillion Director of Coaching Operations and Delivery, Kristen Simon

About Zillion:

Zillion is a leading health technology company, offering solutions that blend technology, people, and content to deliver impactful programs targeting the most pervasive chronic health conditions. We do so in two significant ways — Zillion Platform, a content-agnostic platform that enables organizations to deliver their programs through a tailored technology and services solution, allowing them to reach their audience by increasing their digital footprint; and the Restore Product Suite, which includes personalized, actionable support for employees that addresses health issues before they escalate. We aim to help as many as possible by enabling others to help as many as possible.

To learn more about Zillion, visit us at www.zillion.com.

