ZOLEO Inc. and Global Rescue LLC Announce Partnership

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today ZOLEO Inc., an award-winning global messaging company, and Global Rescue LLC, the world’s leading provider of medical, security, evacuation and travel risk management services, announced a partnership through which Global Rescue will provide 24/7 emergency response coordination services for ZOLEO® subscribers with accounts in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Ideal for anyone who ventures beyond mobile coverage for work or recreation, the award-winning ZOLEO device has been embraced by a substantial and rapidly growing subscriber base that counts on ZOLEO for truly seamless global messaging and SOS alerting wherever they work or play. The compact ZOLEO device connects via Bluetooth® to a free app on the user’s Android® or Apple® smartphone/tablet to provide a seamless messaging experience. Messages are transmitted via Iridium® Short Burst Data® (SBD®), cellular and Wi-Fi®, and are automatically routed over the lowest-cost network.

“The ability to obtain help in the case of an emergency is among the top reasons why our users always carry their ZOLEO device when venturing beyond mobile coverage,” explains Morris Shawn, President of ZOLEO Inc. and Roadpost Inc. “Global Rescue is a leader in emergency response coordination. Its experienced, highly trained team is built of the kind of professionals you want in your corner in an emergency.”

Global Rescue provides emergency rescue, medical evacuation and more through its team of medical and security experts staffed by veteran military special forces, paramedics and physicians. When the unexpected happens, you want the team at Global Rescue to be there for you. Founded in 2004, Global Rescue has exclusive relationships with the Johns Hopkins Emergency Medicine Division of Special Operations and Elite Medical Group. Global Rescue has provided medical and security support to its clients, including Fortune 500 companies, governments and academic institutions, during every globally significant crisis of the last two decades. Learn more about Global Rescue.

“Our mission is to be there when it matters most,” explains Dan Richards, CEO of Global Rescue. “We’re excited to play an important role in helping ZOLEO deliver on its promise to provide best-in-class SOS monitoring and dispatch services to its subscribers in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, wherever they travel worldwide.”

About ZOLEO Inc.

Formed in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ZOLEO Inc. is a joint venture between Beam Communications Pty. Ltd. and Roadpost Inc. that is pioneering the development of innovative lower cost, consumer-oriented global messaging solutions including wireless devices and apps based on Iridium short burst data (SBD), cellular and Wi-Fi standards. The company serves three primary markets including consumers residing on the fringe of cellular coverage, outdoor recreation users and field workers requiring lone worker safety and remote messaging. Its products are offered through authorized retailers and e-tailers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, including national retailers like Cabela’s, Bass Pro, REI, MEC, Anaconda and Autobarn. For more information visit www.zoleo.com.

About Global Rescue LLC

Global Rescue is the world’s leading provider of medical, security, evacuation and travel risk management services to enterprises, governments and individuals. Founded in 2004, Global Rescue has exclusive relationships with the Johns Hopkins Emergency Medicine Division of Special Operations and Elite Medical Group. Global Rescue provides best-in-class services that identify, monitor and respond to client medical and security crises. Global Rescue has provided medical and security support to its clients, including Fortune 500 companies, governments and academic institutions, during every globally significant crisis of the last two decades. For more information, visit www.globalrescue.com.

