Zuul Wins ‘Editor’s Choice in Industrial Cybersecurity’ in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

Company addresses complex issues related to securing critical infrastructure and IoT devices

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuul Inc., a provider of a connected Industrial Operations Technology (OT) cybersecurity platform, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, has named Zuul ‘Editor’s Choice Industrial Cybersecurity’ in the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards.

“Our nation’s critical infrastructure depends on efficient and reliable inter-connectivity, and as a result is extraordinarily vulnerable to new and increasing cyberattacks,” said John Parmley, CEO & President of Zuul. “At Zuul, we take an asset-centric approach to OT security, enabling security teams to protect the critical IIoT/IoT devices that are at the foundation of critical business functions. We are proud to be recognized for our hard work and dedication to the cause.”

“Zuul embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Zuul’s unique, multifaceted approach to securing critical infrastructure and associated purpose-built IIoT/IoT devices relies on security orchestration of three underpinning technologies: digital identity for machine-to-machine and person to machine authentication and communications (Zuul AAA), endpoint protection through the profiling of known, deterministic behavior (Zuul EPP) and finally, passive network defense (Zuul ND). Zuul’s orchestration and tight integration of these underlying and proven technologies allow enterprises to mitigate risk while leveraging the security capabilities native to the asset itself.

The Zuul platform has incredibly broad vendor and device coverage and is designed, implemented, and managed by premier OT subject matter experts. It has been rigorously tested by Raytheon as well as within the networks of several large organizations across multiple industries including OT environments as unique and diverse as public transportation and commercial real estate development.

Zuul protects connected operations technology (OT) devices in critical industries such as transportation, building automation and industrial control systems from cyber attacks. Zuul’s approach to securing OT technology at scale minimizes the risks associated with digital transformation and the proliferation of connected OT devices. The centralized and contextual security orchestration offered by the Zuul Security Engine™ maximizes security investment, reduces complexity and human error and strengthens OT security. For more information, please visit: https://zuuliot.com/

