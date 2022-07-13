13th Edition of Digital Transformation SEA Summit – Physical Conference on 14 July 2022

Singapore, Jul 11, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – After successful 13 editions of Digital Transformation Summit, Exito is all set to host another milestone event providing a platform to experience the latest insights in Decoding Barriers To Pave The Way For Singapore’s Digital Future. With a vision to engage, empower and support an advanced economy that is proactive, customized, collaborative and secure,https://digitransformationsummit.com/asia/ is uniting both public and private sectors to form alliances and facilitate co-operation opportunities towards enhancing the digital transformation ecosystem. This summit serves as an ideal platform to connect, learn and network among like-minded peers.

The event will be elated with insightful sessions by the qualified speakers hosting a vast experience in the Digital Transformation domain. an exclusive one-day closed door conference hosting 150+ pre-qualified C Level IT Decision Makers and IT leaders from enterprises in Singapore.

Delegate Profiles Speakers like Steven SIM Kok Leong Chair, Executive Committee OT-ISAC Luis Carlos Cruz Huertas SVP Head Of Infrastructure And Automation, DBS Data Platform And Analytics , Miao Song Global CIO GLP, Haisheng Zhang Chief Technology Officer EZTracker , Zuellig Pharma Jacky Koh IT And Data Analytics Director KrisShop Pte. Ltd. Leonard Tan CEO Rolling Pastures Pte Ltd many others will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the Summit.

Event registration has commenced for Delegates (bit.ly/3RsS3SP) and Sponsors:

– The delegates will be exposed to In-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops each tons of practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy.

– The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.

– Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to mingle and connect with.Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues tomorrow.

To know more about the event https://digitransformationsummit.com/asia/

About Exito

We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection. For more information, visit www.exito-e.com.

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com