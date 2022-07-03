3Pas Studios Appoints Steven Wolfe Pereira as Chief Business Officer

Encantos appoints Susie Jaramillo as CEO

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Edtech–3Pas Studios, a leading multimedia company launched by Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell, has appointed Steven Wolfe Pereira to the newly created role of Chief Business Officer. Coming off a string of hit movies as well as scripted and unscripted TV shows in both English and Spanish, 3Pas plans to inspire, entertain, and delight global audiences by expanding into new, next generation content, products, and experiences. An accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in entertainment, marketing, and technology, Wolfe Pereira will lead 3Pas’ day-to-day operations, new business development, strategic partnerships, and international expansion. He will report to 3Pas Studios co-founder and CEO Ben Odell and co-founder Eugenio Derbez.





“For the first seven years, we’ve been very focused on building our global and regional content business in both English and Spanish. With an experienced team, deals in place with our studio partners, and a strong slate of movies and TV in market and in development, we are now leveraging our success to grow and expand into synergistic new businesses. Steven is key to our next phase of growth,” said Odell. “He’s a proven leader known for his passion for multicultural consumers and his ability to build and scale brands and businesses by connecting digital strategies to audiences and outcomes. Eugenio and I can’t wait to work with him to take 3Pas to the next level.”

Named by Adweek as one of the “50 Most Indispensable Executives in Marketing, Media and Tech” and Hispanic Executive as one of its “Top 10 Líderes,” Wolfe Pereira most recently served as CEO and co-founder of Encantos, the award-winning family entertainment company. He will now become Chairman of Encantos, and his co-founder Susie Jaramillo will become CEO of Encantos. In addition, 3Pas Studios is expanding its partnership with Encantos for kids and family content. Building upon its initial collaboration to develop a new children’s entertainment franchise, 3Pas will now collaborate across the entire portfolio of Encantos properties including its #1 bilingual preschool brand Canticos, the award-winning Tiny Travelers, and its newest property Skeletina which launches July 2022.

Prior to Encantos, Wolfe Pereira was the Chief Marketing Officer of Datalogix (acquired by Oracle), Neustar (acquired by Golden Gate Capital), and Quantcast. He also held executive roles at Publicis Groupe, Univision, and Akamai Technologies. He began his career in finance at The Blackstone Group, Salomon Smith Barney (Citi), and Violy, Byorum & Partners. Wolfe Pereira currently serves on the board of the Latino Community Foundation, Licensing International, Save the Children, and the creator commerce agency Whalar.

“I’ve been so impressed by what Eugenio and Ben have been building at 3Pas,” said Wolfe Pereira. “Not only is Eugenio the biggest Latino actor in the world, he’s also a globally celebrated content creator whose vision and passion for storytelling are renowned. 3Pas has become a tremendous force in the industry and is just getting started. They have an ambitious growth agenda, and this is an incredible opportunity to be a part of the mission and scale the business.”

“We are delivering on our vision for the future of comedy and family-friendly entertainment at 3Pas. In just a few short years, we have built a global company that gives a platform to emerging and diverse voices,” said 3Pas Co-Founder Eugenio Derbez. “With Steven joining us we are going to expand in so many exciting ways to reach the US Latino and Latin American audiences. We are already investing in and building out many of these opportunities and can’t wait to announce new projects in the coming months.”

3Pas Studios is a global multimedia company co-founded by Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell. With its focus on comedy and family-friendly entertainment, 3Pas stories are experienced by fans around the world through film, television, and audio in both English and Spanish. 3Pas is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Miami and Mexico City.

Encantos, PBC is the award-winning children’s entertainment company. Named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, Encantos focuses on diverse stories and characters and brings them to life through apps, books, content, consumer products, and more. Its properties include the #1 bilingual preschool brand Canticos, the award-winning Tiny Travelers series, and the newly launched Skeletina. Encantos was named one of the top 100 startups by Business Insider and was recently named to Apple’s prestigious Entrepreneur Camp.

