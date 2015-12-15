AC2’s WAVE Warehouse Management System Selected by MYDIN for Upgrading its eCommerce Operations to Deliver Better Services

WAVE WMS, an advanced cloud-based Warehouse Management System in Asia by AC2 Group, has successfully upgraded MYDIN eCommerce operations

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2022) – AC2 Group today announced that it has completed the upgrade of the Warehouse Management System (WMS) for MYDIN’s eCommerce operations. This upgrade project aims to further improve the efficiency of MYDIN eCommerce operations in Malaysia to provide the highest level of experience for its customers.

In line with a strategic initiative to better support the business expansion plan, MYDIN has chosen to upgrade its system to AC2’s WAVE WMS, an advanced, cloud-based Warehouse Management System which also integrates with Dropee’s Multi-channel eCommerce system.

“We want a Warehouse Management System that can align with our expansion plan, so we can perform faster warehouse operations and achieve higher efficiency. We are delighted that AC2’s WAVE WMS has gone live successfully on time and on budget. This is a significant milestone for MYDIN. It has been a challenging project with a very aggressive timeline. I am glad that there has been no major disruption to our operations and the results have been well received by all the stakeholders. We are pleased with the outcome, and appreciate all the effort our partner – the AC2 Group – has put together,” said Malik Murad Ali, the CIO at MYDIN, Malaysia’s largest halal hypermarket retailer.

“The volume in MYDIN eCommerce operation is enormous, and we are glad that WAVE WMS can effectively serve MYDIN. While inventory management, cycle counting, picking, and shipping activities are all done simultaneously in real-time, we are proud that AC2’s WAVE WMS is capable of handling the record-breaking volume in MYDIN, credited to a very experienced operation and IT team, their abilities to operate such a fast and efficient fulfillment center, and their commitment to maintaining the highest level of customer satisfaction is truly impressive. These are the critical success factors for a mesmerizing successful go-live experience,” said Aw Yang Uei, Managing Partner at AC2 Group. “We are delighted that our cloud WMS has been well received by our customers. We will continue to add features and functions, and our customers shall receive these updates automatically at no additional cost.”

About MYDIN

Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (MYDIN) is Malaysia’s largest homegrown Halal hypermarket and retail chain. MYDIN was founded in August 1957 by the late Tuan Mydin Mohamed in Kota Bharu, Kelantan. The first shop was a small wooden shop in Jalan Tok Hakim, Kota Bharu namely Syarikat Mydin Mohamed started the business by selling toys and general goods. With the help of his children, he expanded the business in Kuala Terengganu in 1979 and later marked a step further by the opening of its first branch in Klang Valley at Jalan Masjid India in 1989. With the company’s vision to become the world’s leading distributor of competitive Halal Goods and Services, the company has then grown tremendously to the present day. In 2013, MYDIN ventured into premium retail with the opening of the SAM’S Groceria; the words SAM stands for Saya Anak Malaysia.

To date, MYDIN has 65 branches nationwide including 28 MYDIN Supermarkets, 17 MYDIN Emporium, 3 MYDIN Bazaars, 3 MYDIN Mart franchises, and 5 convenience stores operating as MyMart, 7 MYDIN supermarkets, and 2 premium stores known as SAM’S Grocery.

About the AC2 Group

The AC2 Group is a leading cloud warehouse management system provider in Asia. With over 25 years of knowledge and experience in implementing warehouse management systems(WMS), the company has successfully deployed WMS into many mission-critical warehouses and distribution centers in Asia-Pacific. With headquarters located in Singapore, AC2 Group has offices in Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Shanghai to serve its customers.

