Adlumin Spotlighted on the CRN® 2022 Emerging Vendors List

The company is featured on the Emerging Vendors list in the Security category for the second year in a row.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRN—Adlumin, the command center for security operations, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Adlumin to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list, published during CRN’s Emerging Vendors Week, July 18 – 22, recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

The technology vendors featured on CRN’s 2022 Emerging Vendors—all six years old or younger—are bringing a fresh approach to solving the IT challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel’s continued success.

Adlumin’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform illuminates threats and eliminates risks that would have otherwise gone unseen in the lead-up to a data breach. Our cloud-native platform leverages powerful machine learning to identify critical threats, automate remediation rules for system updates and provide continuous compliance reporting. The Adlumin platform is backed by an expert team delivering 24×7 human insights, threat hunting and trusted support. We include advanced features and capabilities that are on and ready to enhance your security operations.

The companies featured on this year’s Emerging Vendors list were selected across nine different categories: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Tools, Application Development/DevOps, Big Data, Security, Networking & Unified Communications, Data Center & Systems, Storage, Cloud and Edge Computing/Internet of Things.

“As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As a trusted industry resource, CRN’s Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies.

“Over the years, Adlumin has revolutionized the cybersecurity experience of our customers and partners around the nation. We are honored to be recognized on the Emerging Vendors list for the second year in a row,” said Jim Adams, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Channels at Adlumin. “Our platform is constantly evolving to meet the compliance and security needs of the various industries we serve and look forward to identifying threats, eliminating risks and providing more visibility into their organization’s environment.”

The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, cloud-native managed security services platform built for corporate organizations that demand innovative cybersecurity solutions and easy-to-use, comprehensive reporting tools. The Adlumin team has a passion for technology and solving the most challenging problems through the targeted application of data science and compliance integration. Our mission is to illuminate or provide visibility to every customer’s environment through real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure sensitive data remains secure. www.adlumin.com

Follow Adlumin: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Krystal Rennie



Adlumin Inc.



[email protected]

The Channel Company:

Jennifer Hogan



The Channel Company



[email protected]