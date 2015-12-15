African Blockchain Continues to Elevate, LBank Is at the Centre of It

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 1, 2022) – LBank and Adanian Labs integration makes headway towards strengthening the blockchain ecosystem in Africa.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/129585_011bfb7134cb4933_001full.jpg

The mutual alliance is yielding much-needed results as the leading trading platform’s team joins Adanian labs in Lagos, Nigeria, for an inspiring two-day meeting on Blockchain.

The first day was centred on networking, getting to know LBank’s mission in Africa and discussions around digital assets regulations in Nigeria.

Key topics such as compliance, IP protection and the mission of LBank in Africa were discussed in a panel session.

Voice of Nigeria (VON), a known media agency, was present to interview LBank where they asked about the LBank/Adanian collaboration in addition to the aim and objectives of the ongoing accelerator program.

The LBank representative explains that “the ongoing crypto accelerator program, sponsored by LBank, offers a clear path for African developers to easily build interoperable blockchain through 3 months of coaching, teaching and mentorship.”

He further notes that “10 top crypto startups will be selected and will be opportune to get technology and market support, as well as investor network and fundings.”

Whilst, the second day was pivoted on networking and masterclasses. The first masterclass focused on the LBank product and services, where all of the top crypto exchange’s offerings were introduced to the audience.

The second masterclass was centred around the topic, “Risk Management in Cryptocurrency.” Indeed, “it was an interesting 2-day event,” the LBank team says.

Above all, through hackathons, education, partnerships and many more initiatives, LBank is working to enhance the African community’s ability to use blockchain technology in their everyday lives.

In essence, the African blockchain ecosystem will witness another dimension of growth that will prepare it to cater to its local needs.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialised financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

Downtown, Dubai

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129585