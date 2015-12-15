Agios to Webcast Conference Call of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its second quarter 2022 financial results and other business highlights.

A live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.agios.com. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Agios
Agios is a biopharmaceutical company that is fueled by connections. The Agios team cultivates strong bonds with patient communities, healthcare professionals, partners and colleagues to discover, develop and deliver therapies for genetically defined diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company’s leadership in the field of cellular metabolism, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with active and planned programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency and MDS-associated anemia. In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios has multiple investigational therapies in preclinical development and an industry-leading research team with unmatched expertise in cellular metabolism and genetics. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Holly Manning, 617-844-6630
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media:
Jessica Rennekamp, 857-209-3286
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected] 

Related Stories

Biora Therapeutics Shares Preclinical Data on Oral Delivery of Biologics at Controlled Release Society 2022

Revelation Biosciences Inc. Completes Database Lock for its Phase 1b CLEAR Clinical Study of REVTx-99b for the Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis

New two-year data confirm Roche’s Vabysmo improves vision with fewer treatments for people with neovascular age-related macular degeneration

Summit Therapeutics Provides Update on Ridinilazole

SCYNEXIS to Present Data from the CANDLE Nested Sub-Study of Ibrexafungerp During the International Society for the Study of Vulvovaginal Disease (ISSVD) XXVI World Congress and International Vulvovaginal Disease Update

Vir Biotechnology Announces Transition of Chief Scientific Officer

You may have missed

Biora Therapeutics Shares Preclinical Data on Oral Delivery of Biologics at Controlled Release Society 2022

Revelation Biosciences Inc. Completes Database Lock for its Phase 1b CLEAR Clinical Study of REVTx-99b for the Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis

New two-year data confirm Roche’s Vabysmo improves vision with fewer treatments for people with neovascular age-related macular degeneration

Summit Therapeutics Provides Update on Ridinilazole

SCYNEXIS to Present Data from the CANDLE Nested Sub-Study of Ibrexafungerp During the International Society for the Study of Vulvovaginal Disease (ISSVD) XXVI World Congress and International Vulvovaginal Disease Update

error: Content is protected !!