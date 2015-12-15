Akoya to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

  • UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovation Conference
    Fireside Chat – Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer, and Niro Ramachandran, Chief Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 9th at 1:00 PM PT.
  • Canaccord Growth Conference
    Panel: The New Frontier of Life Sciences: Spatial Omics is Transforming Biological AnalysisBrian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on Wednesday, August 10th at 12:00 PM ET. Canaccord Genuity has arranged for all presentations to be broadcasted live and available for replay via the conference portal for 14 days.

About Akoya Biosciences
As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:
Priyam Shah
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Christine Quern
(617) 650-8497
[email protected]

