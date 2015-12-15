Alex Tapscott to Release New Digital Asset Book Amid Crypto Crash

Crypto winter is the best time to drill down on core concepts and build for the future

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Blockchain Research Institute is pleased to announce the upcoming release of Digital Asset Revolution: How Blockchain is Decentralizing Finance and Disrupting Wall Street. From Alex Tapscott, co-author of the international bestseller Blockchain Revolution and Managing Director of the Ninepoint Digital Asset Group, comes the foundational book on digital assets, decentralized finance (DeFi) and the transformation of value.





In tune with the crypto Zeitgeist, Tapscott brings us a well-researched and highly accessible book on the peer-to-peer marketplaces and open economic systems that are supporting new digital assets like NFTs, CBDCs, stablecoins, crypto-derivatives, and more.

“Digital Asset Revolution is a wake-up call for financial and business leaders everywhere,” says the Honorable J. Chris Giancarlo, former Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

This book is also the first to address a mainstream audience on how digital assets and the industries they enable, such as DeFi, will transform traditional business models and financial markets, rethink the role of government and currencies, reimagine creative industries and much more.

“If bitcoin was the spark for the financial services revolution, then DeFi and digital assets are the accelerant. Look beyond the daily market gyrations and you’ll see that the foundations are being laid for a new internet and financial services industry built with digital assets and blockchain. This is the most important innovation in a generation – the first digital medium for value – a way to move, store and manage assets like money, stocks, votes and even our digital identities privately and peer-to-peer. Bull Markets are for earning. Bear Markets are for learning. Start your educational journey with Digital Asset Revolution,” states Tapscott.

Named #1 New Release in the Business Management category on Amazon, Digital Asset Revolution: How Blockchain is Decentralizing Finance and Disrupting Wall Street will be released on July 12, 2022 in hardcover and Kindle editions.

Select book endorsements

“This is an important book for enterprise leaders to better understand blockchain and how digital assets will change the future of business.”—Tyler Winklevoss, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gemini Trust Company LLC

“Digital Asset Revolution demonstrates the tremendous potential of Web3 and digital assets by describing their roles in powering this new era of technology innovation and economic progress. … A must-read!”—Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder, Polygon Technology

“To grasp the fundamentals and intricacies of the most revolutionary financial innovations of our time, there is no better guide than Alex Tapscott’s Digital Asset Revolution—as insightful and instructive for those looking to understand the future of personal and global finance as it is for those investing in it.”—Perianne Boring, Founder and President, Chamber of Digital Commerce

About Alex Tapscott

Alex Tapscott is an entrepreneur, author, thought leader and seasoned capital markets professional focused on the impact of the emerging technologies on business, government, and society. He is the managing director of the Digital Asset Group, a division of Ninepoint Partners LP.

About The Blockchain Research Institute

The Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) is an independent, global think-tank dedicated to inspiring and preparing private- and public-sector leaders to be the catalysts of the blockchain transformation. Funded by international corporations and government agencies, the BRI brings together the world’s leading thinkers to undertake ground-breaking research on the strategic implications of blockchain technology, producing practical insights to help its member organizations succeed.

Contacts

Wealth Matters Consulting



Alexa Bartusiak



412-519-7265



[email protected]