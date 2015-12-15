Ambire Launches ‘Smart Wallet’ Series on Twitter Spaces to Educate and Engage Crypto Users

Sofia, Bulgaria–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2022) – Following the debut of the first ‘Smart Wallet’ Twitter Spaces on July 21, Ambire is launching a fully-fledged infotainment series, held on Wednesday every week. The series will run weekly on Wednesdays at 17:00 UTC. Developed by blockchain tech company Ambire, the format will feature one Ambire team member along with an outside guest with relevant experience in the crypto space, while DeMatteo will curate the space. Each edition will include a dedicated Q&A section where the audience is encouraged to share and engage with the subject and the guests.

Image source: Ambire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8506/132056_3337d252942a981e_001full.jpg.

Smart Wallet is designed to inform, guide and educate users of the crypto space about smart wallets, highlighting their strength as versatile instruments in the wider context of EVM networks and Web3.

The ‘Smart Wallet’ Twitter Spaces is hosted by finance journalist Megan DeMatteo, a seasoned writer and key opinion leader in the finance and business space.

The ‘Smart Wallet’ series will tackle multiple key topics and important perspectives on crypto development. The second installment will be focused on multi-chain and the intricacies of managing assets with smart wallets across many blockchains. Debating different angles, pros and cons, DeMatteo will moderate a discussion between two crypto veterans with strong development background: Arth Patel, Head Of Engineering at Socket (formerly Movr), and Ivo Georgiev, Co-founder and CEO at Ambire.

Future episodes will cover a wide array of topics, from security to wallet hygiene, the future and sustainability of Smart Wallets and their different applications in DeFi and Web3. The series is poised to run weekly until the end of September, with all episodes accessible through the Ambire Wallet Twitter page.

“I’m very excited to be hosting this series of Twitter Spaces, I think the format is quite unique and leads to very thoughtful discussion,” said DeMatteo. “With Ambire, I think we can really dive deep into some of the benefits and challenges of building the next generation of crypto wallets.”

“It will be great to chat with Arth on Wednesday, I think we all have something to learn from each other, and this format of Twitter Spaces really allows speakers and audience to dive deep into something they’re passionate about,” added Georgiev.

About Ambire

Ambire is a tech innovator. Founded in 2017, the company creates blockchain and web3 solutions in crypto asset management.

In an approach that bridges the needs of high-demand and novice users alike, through innovative customer-focused market approaches, Ambire develops and stewards the new-generation solution for digital advertising Ambire AdEx and the DeFi-focused crypto wallet, Ambire Wallet.

Learn more at www.ambire.com.

Contacts

Communications Manager

Ivan Manchev

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132056