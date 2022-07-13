APE Digital Creations Ltd. Publishes Whitepaper on Resortverse

HONG KONG, Jul 25, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8400) subsidiary, APE Digital Creations Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “APE”) is pleased to announce the publication of a whitepaper on ‘Opportunities for Resorts and Hotels on the Metaverse’ The paper lays out the vision and roadmap for the Resortverse project which APE has been developing to bring resort and travel destinations into the metaverse.

The Resortverse whitepaper is authored by Mr. Tony Chan, founder of the project and director of APE Digital Creations Ltd. Mr. Chan mentioned, “COVID has greatly impacted the Integrated Resort business in Asia with the breakdown of many sales channels of customers. Coming out of travel restrictions, resorts are now looking to build up marketing strategies and may consider using some of these new digital metaverses and Web3.0 technologies to acquire a new segment of customers that are gamers, shoppers and travelers.”

The whitepaper will be launched at the ASEAN Gaming Summit in Manila – Philippines. The summit’s key discussion topic is ‘Bringing the tourists back’ and the whitepaper provides some innovative marketing solutions for IRs to consider.

The key takeaways from the whitepaper are:

— The use of metaverse as a new marketing platform for resorts and hotels to allow customers to explore their properties online;

— The use of video games, challenges and play to earn rewards to make the metaverse experience more engaging;

— The use of Web3.0 marketing methodologies to draw customers into a user community for greater customer loyalty;

— The conversion of metaverse customer foot traffic, rewards and eCommerce to drive greater foot traffic to IRs and drive revenues through online conversions.

For the full version of the whitepaper, please visit: https://bit.ly/RV-whitepaper.

About APE Digital Creations Ltd

APE Digital Creations Ltd is a subsidiary of Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under ticker symbol 8400.HK. Our team has decades of experience working with major integrated resorts across Asia as equipment suppliers. In late 2021, we made our first foray into metaverse by launching Mini-Macau on Sandbox Game Maker as a prototype of digital travel.

