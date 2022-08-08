Arista Networks to Announce Q2 2022 Financial Results on Monday, August 1st, 2022

Announces participation in upcoming investor events

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2022 after U.S. markets close on Monday, August 1st, 2022. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on August 1st, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in August and September with the financial community:

KeyBanc Vail Technology Leadership Forum

Ita Brennan, CFO

Monday, August 8, 2022

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Evercore 2nd Annual TMT Conference

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Goldman Sachs TMT Conference

Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Time: 1:45pm ET / 10:45am PT

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Arista Networks, Inc.

Liz Stine

408-547-5885

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Amanda Jaramillo

408-547-5798

Global Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

