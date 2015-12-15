Ascent Cloud Announces Launch of New Product: Territory Planner

Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud creates a flexible territory planning solution to build, balance and optimize territories by combining data from multiple sources

DETROIT, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascent Cloud announced that it is launching a new solution for territory planning, providing new ways for sales and customer-facing teams to align their people to key business objectives. Territory Planner users have the ability to combine data from multiple sources, enjoy industry-leading territory optimization performance at scale, and seamlessly publish their territories to Geopointe.

With Territory Planner by Ascent Cloud, companies save time and better support their sales and customer-facing teams by aligning territories to their go-to-market strategy. Built on Amazon Web Services and integrated with leading CRMs, companies are free to work in a world without data governance limits and to experiment with different territory models without impacting day-to-day operations in their CRM.

One notable feature is the Territory Optimizer, which empowers teams to optimize their territories with the click of a button based on targeted business criteria. Other notable features include the Territory Shape Editor and Territory Model Editor, which allow users to visually build territories right on the map with intuitive tools and then publish those territories to Geopointe or their CRM.

For more information, register for Ascent Cloud’s Territory Planner Release Webinar on Thursday, August 18, 2022 .

“With this launch of Territory Planner we are excited to empower companies with a modern CRM-agnostic way to build, balance, and optimize their territories,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “Our new Territory Planner solution addresses the complex problem of territory planning in a user-friendly and people-first way, which is so important as companies look to improve profitability by optimizing performance for their existing sales and customer-facing teams.”

With industry-leading sales performance management solutions , Ascent Cloud helps align people to outcomes by bridging the gap between the data in a CRM and what frontline sellers and sales leaders need. Ascent Cloud’s mission is to excel beyond the status quo and empower its customers with industry-leading solutions for sales and customer-facing teams.

