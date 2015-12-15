Astadia On Track for 100%+ Growth in 2022 with Key Customer Wins and New Strategic Partnerships

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automatedtesting–Astadia the market-leading software-enabled mainframe migration company, today shared its business growth highlights for the first half of 2022. The company delivered strong results building on the momentum of the mainframe modernization market growth.

Key to driving growth in the first half of 2022 was increasing demand for application modernization and mainframe migration services, as enterprises and public agencies accelerate their digital transformation to stay competitive in the market. The legacy market also raised a lot of interest from cloud providers and system integrators who are looking for scalable solutions to support their clients’ mainframe-to-cloud transition.

In addition to digital transformation drivers, escalating licensing fees for mainframe products and diminishing of maintenance support are forcing more and more companies to migrate applications running on very expensive software. Shrinking talent pool is another decisive factor to move away from the mainframe.

More than 70% of global Fortune 500 companies use mainframes to run their core business functions and need the ability to quickly and safely migrate their legacy applications and data to more modern platforms on premise or in the cloud. To support this process, Astadia developed the FastTrack Factory, a software platform that automates the process of moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud computing platforms. It has a broad coverage of legacy technologies such as COBOL, Assembler, CA IDMS, Natural, and ADABAS that can be migrated to, among others, Java or C# in combination with all the leading SQL databases.

“The first half of 2022 confirms the growing need for enterprises and government agencies to become more agile, sustainable and competitive by modernizing their legacy applications and migrating to the cloud,” said Scott G. Silk, CEO and Chairman of Astadia. “By licensing the Astadia FastTrack Factory to clients and partners, we were able to provide them with a complete, fully automated solution that is scalable and maintainable.”

The company’s highlights of 2022 include new strategic partnerships, business models, services, and business growth.

New Offering

The upcoming availability of Astadia’s Mainframe Migration Factory SaaS offering for the third quarter of 2022

Customer Highlights and Projects

US State Agency: IBM Mainframe Replatforming to the Cloud

US Federal Agency: IBM Mainframe Refactoring to the Cloud

International Airline: Unisys Mainframe Replatforming to the Cloud

American supermarket chain: IBM Mainframe Refactoring to On Premise

Large American Transportation Company: IBM Mainframe Refactoring to On Premise

Large manufacturing company: IBM Mainframe Refactoring

Large USA Non-Profit Organization: IBM Mainframe Refactoring to the Cloud

US State Agency: IBM Mainframe Refactoring to the Cloud

American Managed Health Care Company: IBM Mainframe Replatforming to the Cloud

American Fleet Management Company: IBM Mainframe Replatforming to the Cloud

European IT Service Provider: IBM Mainframe Refactoring to the Cloud

Partnerships Highlights

FNTS

ClearScale

GFT

New Board Members

Bob Ellsworth, President Mainframe Transformation Consulting LLC and former WW Director Mainframe Transformation at Microsoft

Mark Hogan, CEO of Government Sales Specialists (GSS)

Industry Recognition

Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant study on “Mainframes – Services and Solutions”

Most Promising Microsoft Azure Solutions Provider in 2022 Award by CIOReview

Listed in the Best Companies to Watch in 2022 Report by Business Leaders Mag

About Astadia

Astadia is the market-leading software-enabled mainframe migration company, specializing in moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms in unprecedented timeframes. With more than 30 years of experience, and over300 mainframe migrations completed, enterprises and government organizations choose Astadia for its deep expertise, range of technologies, and the ability to automate complex migrations, as well as testing at scale. Learn more on www.astadia.com.

