AVer Reveals its First Ever Conferencing Room Content Camera

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISE—AVer Information Inc. USA, the award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, today reveals its first ever conferencing room content camera. The CAM130 Content Camera is an unprecedented addition to any virtual conferencing room, offering clear imaging and special features to support the quality sharing of whiteboard or flat panel display content in virtual meetings.





The CAM130 Content Camera together with the optional wall stand deliver flexible installation options for different sizes of conference room and whiteboard and AVer camera technology ensures a crystal-clear image of the entire whiteboard and IFP content for remote-side participants. The CAM130 Content Camera takes virtual meetings to the next level with reliable high-quality content sharing.

“CAM130 Content Camera delivers innovative Microsoft Teams Certified technology for presenters allowing participants to see ‘through’ the presenter for an unobstructed view of the whiteboard. Whether you use the CAM130 for brainstorming business ideas, presenting to clients, or teaching in a classroom, the CAM130 Content Camera makes sharing whiteboards into video meetings quick and easy,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer Information, USA.

With all-new ideas comes all-new functionality, and the CAM130 Content Camera is no exception:

Keystone Correction: A game-changing innovation, Keystone Correction is the AI process the CAM130 uses together with Microsoft Teams to flatten the view of a whiteboard, no matter the angle. The only requirement is to have all four corners in-frame.

A game-changing innovation, Keystone Correction is the AI process the CAM130 uses together with Microsoft Teams to flatten the view of a whiteboard, no matter the angle. The only requirement is to have all four corners in-frame. AI Content Enhancement: In addition to the CAM130’s high quality sensors, AI content enhancement provided when using Microsoft Teams means that content in meetings has never been clearer. Share content such as graphs, charts, or writing in real time during virtual meetings like never before.

In addition to the CAM130’s high quality sensors, AI content enhancement provided when using Microsoft Teams means that content in meetings has never been clearer. Share content such as graphs, charts, or writing in real time during virtual meetings like never before. Wide Compatibility: Thanks to Microsoft Teams compatibility, AI functions like Keystone Correction and AI Content Enhancement can be easily applied whether using the desktop version of Teams or the app version.

Thanks to Microsoft Teams compatibility, AI functions like Keystone Correction and AI Content Enhancement can be easily applied whether using the desktop version of Teams or the app version. Adjustable Whiteboard Mount: The purposefully designed CAM130 Content Camera AVer Whiteboard Mount delivers broad compatibility with all sizes of whiteboards and offers easy use and adjustability to fit into any situation.

The CAM130 Content Camera finally delivers meeting rooms with a quality and purpose-made content sharing device, offering businesses the meetings they need – full of bright faces with AVer USB Conferencing Cameras and clear content with the AVer CAM130 Content Camera.

To learn more about the CAM130 Content Camera, please visit averusa.com. Keep up with the latest news from AVer on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About AVer Information Inc.

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things. Our product portfolio includes Professional Grade Artificial Intelligence Enabled Auto Tracking Cameras, Zoom and Microsoft Teams Certified Enterprise Grade USB Cameras, Document Cameras and Mobile Device Charging Solutions. We strive to provide industry leading service and support that exceeds our customer’s expectations. We are also deeply committed to our community, the environment and employ stringent green processes in all we do. Learn more at averusa.com, and follow AVer on Twitter at @AVerVC.

