BH Mining Culture Theme Park (BHCT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 15, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed BH Mining Culture Theme Park (BHCT) on July 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BHCT/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading.

As a coin project under BH Global, BH Mining Culture Theme Park (BHCT) was developed to establish a payment system that can be used for medical payment services, mining theme park payment services, complex shopping mall payment, and more. Its native coin, BHCT, has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing BH Mining Culture Theme Park

BH Mining Culture Theme Park (BHCT) is a blockchain-based ultra-simple payment system platform which creates new values through the social economy, realizes a healthy and hopeful world, and contributes to human society through new future creative innovation.

These innovations include VR (Virtual Reality) & AR (Augmented Reality) experience, a program where users can create and provide travel VR for people who can’t go far due to physical discomfort, see relics in the museum in front of their eyes for children’s education, and experience jobs that they want in the future; AI (Artificial Intelligence) experience, a program to experience technologies realized through computer programs such as human learning ability, reasoning ability, perception ability, and understanding ability of natural language; Drone & Blockchain experience, a program to experience the areas of interest and provide meaning and value to happiness.

In connection with nearby marine ecotourism resources, BHCT would like to provide a comfortable rest area with a themed concept that combines differentiated daily mining theme park complex experience space for modern people and provide happiness and enjoyment with quality of life and emotional content.

The mining theme park aims to realize an art mining experience space that combines future technologies combined with nature, not just an experience space. The theme park will be equipped with various convenient facilities such as recreational facilities, medical facilities, and hotels, providing programmed contents such as AR enhancement, VR, cell banking center operation, and drone experience space, and create a complex theme park that increases added value linked to local residents.

In addition to the mining theme park, BHCT also provides other convenient payment and reservation solutions such as outpatient treatment and premium VIP health checkups for Koreans and foreign patients, stem cell procedures and immune cell procedures, skin beauty, and plastic surgery, creating a one-stop shop for hospital reservations and payments. Furthermore, BHCT will also support shopping in coffee, bakery, restaurant brands, convenience stores/marts, etc.

About BHCT Coin

BHCT is the native coin of the BH Mining Culture Theme Park ecosystem. 74% of BHCT is provided for mining, 10% is provided for BHCT foundation, 8% is provided for server management, network maintenance etc., another 8% is allocated for research and development on scalability so that BHCT can be used in as many countries as possible.

The BHCT coin has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 14, 2022, investors who are interested in BH Mining Culture Theme Park investment can easily buy and sell BHCT coin on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

