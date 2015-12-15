Biora Therapeutics Shares Preclinical Data on Oral Delivery of Biologics at Controlled Release Society 2022

Demonstrates OBDS Device Performance and Bioavailability in Animal Models

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutics, today shared two posters that were presented at the Controlled Release Society (CRS) 2022 Annual Meeting, which is being held July 11-15, 2022, in Montreal, Canada. CRS is an international gathering of experts in the design, development, and implementation of novel drug delivery technologies.

“We are presenting results of early preclinical research on our systemic therapeutics platform at CRS, where we have developed preclinical models that enable further evaluation of device performance and pharmacokinetics,” said Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Biora Therapeutics. “We also presented the results of a preclinical study, where we demonstrated monoclonal antibody bioavailability of up to 55% with an average of 25% in animals with drug detected in blood. This is an order of magnitude greater than current oral protein or peptide delivery methods.”

The company presented a poster titled “Assessing the performance of an oral biotherapeutic delivery system (OBDS) using intra-duodenal endoscopy delivery in Yucatan minipigs,” in which researchers for the company developed a method for endoscopic administration of OBDS capsules in a swine model, enabling preclinical evaluation of device performance and pharmacokinetics. Functionality of the endoscopic delivery method was demonstrated, showing that all OBDS capsules were successfully released in the small intestine to transit naturally and autonomously deploy in the intestine. Eight animals showed detectable drug levels of a variant of adalimumab with an oral bioavailability average of 25% (range from 7-55%), excluding one animal with a late deployment at 72 hours post-dose.

Biora also presented a poster titled “Development of ex-vivo and in-vivo models to assess the performance of an oral biotherapeutic delivery system (OBDS) capsule,” which presented preclinical research used to determine the appropriate animal models to use for future assessment of device performance and pharmacokinetics for the OBDS capsule. The company demonstrated that due to similarity of human and swine intestine anatomy, a swine model is appropriate for assessment of bioavailability and human translational studies. However, the difficulties of oral delivery in swine support the use of a canine model for assessment of consistency and reproducibility. Researchers successfully demonstrated ≥83% deployment accuracy of OBDS capsules in the canine small intestine, and consistent deployment time post gastric emptying without early deployment in the stomach.

The posters can be viewed by visiting bioratherapeutics.com/publications.

About the Oral Biotherapeutics Delivery System (OBDS) and PGN-OB1

Biora Therapeutics’ systemic therapeutics platform uses an ingestible smart capsule for needle-free, oral delivery of biotherapeutics, with the potential to deliver a broad range of large molecules including monoclonal antibodies, peptides, and nucleic acids. These substances cannot survive stomach acids and are too large to be absorbed in the intestine and, therefore, are currently delivered by injection. With more frequent administration, oral delivery has the potential to improve drug efficacy and safety profiles compared to current injection regimens.

Biora’s Oral Biotherapeutics Delivery System (OBDS) is an ingestible capsule designed to use proprietary liquid jet delivery to increase systemic uptake and bioavailability of large molecules. Once swallowed, the capsule is designed to transit through the digestive system and trigger in the small intestine, where liquid jets deliver drug directly into the intestinal mucosa. The capsule is approximately the size of a multivitamin and can deliver up to 400µL of liquid formulation, such as proteins, peptides, and nucleic acids.

Biora is developing the PGN-OB1 program, which consists of a variant of adalimumab (PGN-001) delivered via liquid jet to the small intestinal mucosa using the OBDS capsule, for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. An oral variant of adalimumab presents a significant opportunity for the many patients who would like to avoid painful injections. The company has observed an average of 22% bioavailability in animals where drug was detected in blood across multiple early preclinical studies. These preclinical studies are intended to enable the first human studies to evaluate safety and device performance of the OBDS capsule in late 2022.

