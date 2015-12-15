Black Hat USA 2022: Full Schedule Programming for Las Vegas Hybrid Event

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BHUSA—Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security events, announces its full schedule including in-person and virtual programs for Black Hat USA 2022. Taking place in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and virtually, this year’s event will feature over 90 Briefings, four days of Trainings and over 80 Arsenal tools.

Black Hat Keynote



Chris Krebs, will present his talk “Black Hat at 25: Where Do We Go from Here” on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. PT. Krebs is a Founding Partner of Krebs Stamos Group, founded in 2020 alongside Alex Stamos. He was the first director of U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), leading the nation’s civilian cyber defense and business resilience and risk management efforts.

Kim Zetter, will present her talk on Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. PT. Zetter is an award-winning investigative journalist and author who has covered cybersecurity and national security for more than a decade. She has repeatedly been voted one of the top ten security journalists in the country by security professionals and her journalism peers.

Black Hat Briefings



Briefings will take place on Aug. 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT., featuring more than 80 in-person Briefings, with additional virtual presentations. Hand selected by the Black Hat Review Board, attendees will learn the latest in information security risks, research and trends covering everything from critical infrastructure to widely used enterprise computer systems and more.

Black Hat Business Hall



Attendees can choose from a virtual or in-person Business Hall pass for the 2022 event, showcasing the latest technology from leading information security solution providers. Hours for the Business Hall in-person hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 11, while virtual Business Hall will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 11. Business Hall Pass holders will have access to the Keynote, Arsenal, Sponsor Sessions, Innovation City and more. All Briefings pass holders have access to the Business Hall.

Black Hat Arsenal



The Black Hat Arsenal will welcome researchers and the open source community for two days of live demos of innovative tools on Aug. 10 and 11. In-person attendees will have the opportunity to interact with over 100 presenters for an up-close experience with tools used for network attacks, exploitations and more, while 70 demos will go live in person and another 83 available on demand on the virtual platform.

Black Hat CISO Summit



Returning in-person this year, the CISO Summit will take place on Aug. 9 starting at 9 a.m. The CISO Summit brings together top security executives from global corporations and government agencies for a full day of discussions and insights into the latest security trends and technologies with opportunities for networking.

Omdia Analyst Summit



Presenting for the first time in-person, Black Hat will host the Omdia Analyst Summit on Aug. 9 beginning at 9:15 a.m. With more digital dependency within organizations, the rising threat landscape requires cybersecurity capabilities to be more proactive and responsive. Omdia analysts will discuss how security functions are rising to the challenge and elevating the role of cybersecurity in modern organizations.

Black Hat Trainings



Cybersecurity professionals looking to enhance their skills can participate in this year’s Trainings, being held both in-person and virtually from Aug. 6 – 9. These deeply technical, hands-on courses are led by the information security industry’s top trainers and professionals. Topics will span from malware, penetration testing, application security, IoT and more.

For registration and information on Black Hat USA 2022, please visit https://www.blackhat.com/us-22/.

