Black & Veatch Joins Australian Hydrogen Council, Deepens Decarbonization Commitment to Australia

Global infrastructure solutions leader joins leading Australian industry as country advances $1.4 billion plan to build a hydrogen industry

MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black & Veatch has joined the Australian Hydrogen Council (AHC) as part of its efforts to accelerate the global shift to zero emission energy and speed the development of a global hydrogen energy economy.

CEO of the AHC, Dr Fiona Simon, said one of the strengths of the AHC was the breadth and depth of its membership which included global firms like Black & Veatch.

“As a leading advocate in countries across the globe of decarbonisation through transitioning to hydrogen, Black & Veatch brings further knowledge and experience to our membership and we are delighted to have it onboard,” Dr Simon said.

“Hydrogen and ammonia will be critical factors in decarbonizing the world’s energy systems, supply chains and heavy industries. Robust collaboration between engineering leaders, such as Black & Veatch, and industry organizations, such as the Australian Hydrogen Council, will help realize Australia’s ambitions to supply green ammonia to the Asian and domestic markets,” said Mick Scrivens, Vice President, Director, Australia Pacific, Black & Veatch.

Hydrogen has the potential to reduce and replace reliance on fossil fuels for electricity generation as well as long duration energy storage, heating, transport, production of green chemicals and fertilizer. Additionally, hydrogen can be turned into green ammonia, which is produced using 100-percent carbon-free renewable energy.

Ammonia, a liquid chemical consisting of nitrogen and hydrogen, is more energy dense than pure hydrogen, incredibly stable and easily liquified for storage and shipment around the globe in the same fashion as LNG.

Ammonia then can be used in multiple energy-intensive industries to produce low-carbon electricity. It can also serve as an energy storage medium, be burned directly as a carbon-free, emissions-free energy source, or “cracked” to convert it back into hydrogen as an energy carrier.

Converting the world’s extensive LNG infrastructure – its LNG receiving terminals and storage facilities – will help facilitate the safe, efficient shipping of ammonia.

According to Black & Veatch’s 2022 Asia Electric Report, 73 percent of respondents believe that hydrogen will help meet carbon emissions goals beyond 10 years from now – more than any other technology.

Industry analysts anticipate that Australia will account for more than 10 percent of global carbon-free ammonia supply by 2035.

“Black & Veatch has an 80-year history working with hydrogen and ammonia production in multiple industries. With expertise in all stages of hydrogen infrastructure projects – from technical advisory services and design through operations – we continue to support global decarbonization programs, including those in Australia,” said Scrivens.

The AHC is the peak body for the hydrogen industry in Australia, with members from across the hydrogen value chain, including vehicle manufacturers, energy companies, infrastructure providers, research organisations and governments.

Editor’s Notes:

About Black & Veatch



Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2021 exceeded US$3.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

Contacts

Media Contact Information:

EMILY CHIA | +65 6335 6623 P | +65 9875 8907 M | [email protected]

24-HOUR MEDIA HOTLINE | +1 855-999-5991