Blockchain Divas Announces the Launch of The Blockchain Divas Rug Checker, A Tool to Secure Investors From Rugpull Threats

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 20, 2022) – Blockchain Divas announced the launch of the Blockchain Divas Rug Checker- a tool that will help you identify possible rug pulls hidden in the smart contract, honeypots, and essential information about the project’s liquidity. 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/131204_9055effd641e4bd2_001.jpg

Blockchain Divas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/131204_9055effd641e4bd2_001full.jpg

The company has also introduced a Portfolio tracker for investors to simplify the process of keeping track of their investments in cryptocurrencies and other investment vehicles. With the company’s software developers considering their investors’ needs, Blockchain Divas hopes to create a trustworthy platform for all their customers and help them manage their investments more efficiently.

BlockchainDivas is a company that exists to accelerate the human shift into blockchain through content creation, online training, and thought leadership.

Nancy, the founder of BlockchainDivas, stated, “Here at BlockchainDivas, we put the customer’s interest before ours. This means we always make necessary changes to our marketing structure to best suit the client.”

Blockchain Divas is a community of female influencers with verified profiles who have come together to help promote new crypto projects and help them shine in the competitive crypto space. The goal of this community is to provide an easy way for projects and investors to find, sponsor, and network with like-minded women with a solid grasp of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and their digital marketing skills.

Media Contact:

Company name: Blockchain Divas
Contact name: Nancy Shayaa
Company address: Office 21, Amar plaza complex floor 3, Cypros
Website URL: blockchaindivas.net
Phone: +35787362678

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131204

Related Stories

European Commission Approves Purchase Agreement Amendment for Valneva’s Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine

Elemica’s leadership team gains further accolades with another Comparably Award for Best Leadership Teams

Hopsworks 3.0 – The Feature Store goes Serverless

Datawiza Unveils Industry’s First Free Solution for Zero Trust Application Access

HUMAN Protocol Introduces the Routing Protocol, a Decentralized Way to Coordinate Distributed Job Markets

Snobal Signs Deal with Altaverse Technologies to Complete Canadian Public Listing

You may have missed

European Commission Approves Purchase Agreement Amendment for Valneva’s Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine

Elemica’s leadership team gains further accolades with another Comparably Award for Best Leadership Teams

Hopsworks 3.0 – The Feature Store goes Serverless

Datawiza Unveils Industry’s First Free Solution for Zero Trust Application Access

HUMAN Protocol Introduces the Routing Protocol, a Decentralized Way to Coordinate Distributed Job Markets

error: Content is protected !!