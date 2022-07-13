Bryce Dakin Joins Lazard as a Managing Director in Technology Group, Financial Advisory

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Bryce Dakin has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Technology Group within Financial Advisory, effective immediately. Based in San Francisco, Mr. Dakin specializes in advising clients on financial matters in the semiconductor, electronics and system supply chain, as well as applied technologies sectors.

“Bryce’s expertise in systems and semiconductors will add considerable additional depth to Lazard’s Technology coverage. With almost three decades of experience in the space, Bryce’s unrivalled knowledge of applied technologies and his extensive relationships will provide us with the ability to further strengthen our service offering for semiconductor and technology clients,” said Mark Dolins, Global Head of the Technology Group at Lazard.

Mr. Dakin joins Lazard from Greenhill, where he was Global Head of Technology Corporate Advisory, with a particular focus on the semiconductor, electronics and system supply chain. He was previously a Managing Director at GCA covering the semiconductor space, in addition to being a member of the firm’s management committee.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Dakin held a variety of positions at SoundView Technology Group and Montgomery Securities. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Princeton University.

About Lazard



Lazard, one of the world’s preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 40 cities across 25 countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard

LAZ_FAPE

Contacts

Media Contact:



Judi Frost Mackey, +1 212 632 1428



[email protected]

Investor Contact:



Alexandra Deignan, +1 212 632 6886



[email protected]