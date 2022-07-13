Buchanan Technologies Announces Agreement with Vizient

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Buchanan Technologies , a leading provider of managed IT services, has entered into an agreement with Vizient to offer medical procedure booking and scheduling services to its member healthcare organizations throughout the United States.

Vizient is the largest member-driven performance improvement company in the country and its diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.

Under the agreement, Vizient member healthcare organizations can now leverage Buchanan Technologies’ digital workplace solutions and technology resources at a reduced cost to automate medical procedure appointment booking and scheduling, allowing eligible people to book medical appointments online, cancel or reschedule, auto-schedule boosters, and receive reminders.

“We are proud to support Vizient as it drives performance improvement in healthcare by providing our technology solutions to their member hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare establishments,” said Stephen Sweett, President of Buchanan Technologies. “Digital capabilities are quickly becoming a necessity to provide patients with the most convenient, accessible, and secure healthcare services possible, and a large part of that revolves around appointment booking and management processes.”

Organizations can choose from a variety of support methods from Buchanan Technologies depending on their specific needs, whether it’s an IT service desk staffed with dedicated agents, software as a service (SaaS) tools, or technical resources to supplement an existing team or manage tickets after hours.

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT need – whether it’s help desk support, IT field services or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com .

