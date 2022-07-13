CAM Process Technologies Expands Fabrication Operation to 140,000 Sq.Ft.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CAM Process Technologies (CAM Pro), an entity of CAM Integrated Solutions, announced today the addition of a 55,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Brookshire, TX bringing their total to 140,000 sq.ft. The new location is fully equipped and operational with additional secured laydown and storage areas.





Craig Pierrotti, CAM’s CEO, states, “We’re extremely excited for the current growth of our business. This is a big step for CAM as we solidify our position as an industry leader! With the addition of this facility, CAM will be well positioned to expand upon our successful integrated project delivery model, which is the foundation of CAM’s business, and meet the growing demand from our clients.”

CAM provides “turnkey” solutions for the engineering, fabrication, and packaging of process equipment for the energy industry. CAM’s strategy enables them to offer clients a wide range of fabrication services specializing in gas treating, gas processing, production equipment, measurement, piping, structural, manifolds, pipeline assemblies and specialty or custom process equipment and skidded packages.

About CAM Integrated Solutions, LLC (CAM)

CAM Integrated Solutions, founded in 2015, provides integrated EPCM solutions for the energy market. CAM provides clients with a wide range of services, from concept to in-service, including engineering and design, procurement, fabrication, construction management, survey, right-of-way, and automation and controls. CAM’s multi-talented, operator-experienced team delivers consistent results for simple or complex projects. For more information, visit www.camintegrated.com.

Contacts

Kelli Hardin



[email protected]

832-533-8202



camintegrated.com