CANbridge Appoints Industry Leader Edward Hu to the Board

Edward Hu to Replace Xiao Le as Non-Executive Director

BEIJING & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HKEX:1228), a China and US-based global biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative rare disease and rare oncology therapies, announced that it has appointed Edward Hu as non-executive director of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee, replacing Xiao Le, who resigns from the CANbridge Board. The appointment is effective as of today.

Edward Hu has deep and varied C-level biopharmaceutical experience, having served as both Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at WuXi AppTec before his current position of Vice Chairman, Global Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director, Strategy Committee Member. Before then, Mr. Hu was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Office at WuXi PharmaTech. Prior to his roles at WuXi, Mr. Hu held multiple senior management roles, culminating in that of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Tanox Inc., a NASDAQ-traded public company, which was acquired by Genentech. Prior to that, Mr. Hu served as business planning manager of Biogen Inc, and before then, as senior financial analyst at Merck. Mr. Hu is currently a non-executive director of CStone Pharmaceuticals. Previously, he also served as non-executive director of WuXi Biologics, as well as a director of Viela Bio Inc, which was acquired by Horizon Therapeutics in March 2021.

Mr. Hu has a bachelor’s degree in physics from Hangzhou University (currently, Zhejiang University), in Zhejiang province, China. He also has a master’s degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“We are delighted that Ed is joining the CANbridge Board, where we know his depth of industry experience in finance, operations and capital markets will be a tremendous asset as we advance as a global rare disease biopharmaceutical company with three approved and multiple clinical-stage products,” said James Xue, Ph.D., CANbridge Founder, Chairman and CEO. “We also want to thank Xiao for his time and dedication to CANbridge and wish him luck in his next venture.”

“CANbridge has undergone significant recent growth as it continues to position itself to become a global rare disease biopharmaceutical leader,” said Edward Hu. “I look forward to being an integral part of the Board helping to shape this strategy.”

About CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HKEX:1228) is a China and US-based global biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for rare disease and rare oncology. CANbridge has a differentiated drug portfolio, with three approved drugs and a pipeline of 10 assets, targeting prevalent rare disease and rare oncology indications that have unmet needs and significant market potential. These include Hunter syndrome and other lysosomal storage disorders, complement-mediated disorders, hemophilia A, metabolic disorders, rare cholestatic liver diseases and neuromuscular diseases, as well as glioblastoma multiforme. CANbridge is also building next-generation gene therapy development capability through a combination of collaboration with world-leading researchers and biotech companies and internal capacity. CANbridge global partners include: Apogenix, GC Pharma, Mirum, Wuxi Biologics, Privus, the UMass Chan Medical School, the University of Washington School of Medicine, Scriptr Global and LogicBio.

For more on CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., please go to: www.canbridgepharma.com.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the data on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

