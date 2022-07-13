Casting Network (CSTN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

[DATELINE] LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Casting Network (CSTN) on July 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CSTN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Casting Network (CSTN) establishes an NFT-based metaverse with fishing and marine leisure infrastructure of Moolban Gogiban, an Korean water fishing O2O platform company, and creates an integrated platform for global marine tourism and leisure. Its native token CSTN has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on July 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Casting Network

The Casting Network project aims to build a blockchain O2O platform connecting offline, online stores and consumers by integrating blockchain technology into the Korean water fishing O2O platform company based on Moolban Gogiban.

The Moolban Gogiban, which comprises an ecosystem using Casting Tokens, is the first in the Korean market to create an integrated booking platform for freshwater and sea fishing and a real-time booking platform for fishing vessels, open sea and seashore fishing spots. It also provides information on 9,700 types of fishing, including coastal fishing spots, water fishing spots, open field/bass spots, and fishing cafes in the country through mobile applications and web versions.

Furthermore, it has an essential additional function that measures the length of fish simply by taking a picture, as well as information related to real-time tides, tide schedules and weather reports. Besides that, it’s also possible to check the pictures taken by the Moolban Gogiban team over the past four years, using aerial photography and videos shot from drones.

Integrating existing fragment and separated fishing platforms into a single ecosystem, Moolban Gogiban uses blockchain technology to build Casting Network where the Casting Tokens will be a new source of power that will help to grow the fishing market and expand it to a new culture and industry that goes beyond hobbies. The Casting Tokens will lead to voluntary participation in the ecosystem by providing real and fair rewards for all participants.

The Casting Network provides CastingPay offering a convenient payment service for all domestic boats and fishing spots, which converts and uses all points earned through various activities in the Moolban Gogiban ecosystem into Casting Tokens.

In addition, by establishing an NFT-based metaverse using Moolban Gogiban fishing and marine leisure infrastructure, Casting Network innovates virtual real estate (fishing point) in the concept of ownership value, providing additional profits such as sales of fishing vouchers. To a user who purchased a virtual fishing point pass, an NFT was issued for a fish species caught using the fishing game of the relevant fishing point, and a certain compensation is received by completing the Fish Species Book paid individually, or the fish species NFT is traded as P2P using Casting Tokens.

In the future, Casting Network will use the characteristics of the O2O platform that connects online and offline to create a new trend in the leisure industry beyond a fishing platform, and improve and develop the project so that It can play the role of a global leading company leading the market. Through this project, it will present a new model of how blockchain technology and the real economy can be fused and used.

About CSTN Token

CSTN is the native token of Casting Network. Members participating in Moolban Gogiban ecosystem will be offered CSTN rewards based on fair criteria for various community activities, participation in the ecosystem and use of the Moolban Gogiban platform.

Based on ERC-20, CSTN has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for private sale, 25% is provided for ecosystem reward, 15% will be used for marketing, 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, 20% is reserved for the ecosystem, and the rest 20% is provided for partner reward.

The CSTN token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on July 20, 2022, investors who are interested in Casting Network investment can easily buy and sell CSTN token on LBank Exchange right now.

