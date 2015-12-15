Certara Appoints Rosemary Crane as New Independent Board Member

PRINCETON, N.J., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the appointment of Rosemary Crane to its Board of Directors, effective July 21, 2022. Her appointment brings the company’s board of directors to eleven members.

“We are excited to welcome an accomplished business leader with a proven track record of success join Certara’s Board,” said William F. Feehery, PhD, CEO of Certara. “Rose’s experience in executive leadership and expertise in commercialization will provide immense value as the Company grows its impact on the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide.”

Ms. Crane has more than 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. She was President and Chief Executive Officer of MELA Sciences and previously, she was Partner and Head of Commercialization at Appletree Partners. Ms. Crane also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Epocrates, where she led a successful IPO. Prior to that, she held various senior executive positions at Johnson & Johnson, including as Group Chairman, OTC & Nutritional Group and Group Chairman, Consumer, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Nutritionals. Earlier in her career, Ms. Crane spent 20 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb, including as President of U.S. Primary Care.

“I am pleased to join Certara’s Board of Directors and bring my broad operational experience across the pharmaceutical industry to a company that is tackling some of the toughest challenges in drug discovery and development,” said Ms. Crane. “I look forward to working with the other board members and Certara’s leadership team to advance the Company’s next phase of growth.”

Ms. Crane currently serves on the Board of Directors for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TARS), Catalent Pharma Solutions (NYSE: CTLT) and Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA). She is also the Vice Chairman of the Foundation Board at State University of New York at Oswego.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.

