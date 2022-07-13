Citizens Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As previously announced, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) will report its second quarter 2022 earnings on July 19, 2022. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. CFG management will host a live conference call that morning with details as follows:

Time: 9:00 am (ET) Dial-in: Individuals may call in by dialing 844-867-6169, conference ID 5718484 Webcast/Presentation: The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations. Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET on July 19 through August 19, 2022. Please dial 866-207-1041 and enter access code 3973803. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $192.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

