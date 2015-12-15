Cocrystal Pharma Reports CC-42344 Pharmacokinetic Data in Influenza A Once-Daily Dosing

Single Ascending Dose Portion of Phase 1 Study Completed

BOTHELL, Wash., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) announces that pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the single ascending dose portion of a Phase 1 study with its novel, broad-spectrum, orally administered antiviral candidate CC-42344 for the treatment of pandemic and seasonal influenza A support the potential for once-daily dosing. The single ascending dose portion of the Phase 1 study has been completed and subjects are currently being enrolled in the multiple ascending dose portion of the Phase 1 study.

“The PK data from single ascending dose portion of the trial mark a major milestone in the development of CC-42344’s as our drug holds potential to be administered once a day, less frequently than the leading influenza treatment Tamiflu®,” said Sam Lee, Ph.D., Cocrystal’s President and co-interim CEO. “Unlike the mechanism of action of existing influenza A treatments, CC-42344 is a PB2 inhibitor that blocks an essential step of influenza viral replication and transcription. Completed in vitro testing demonstrated potent antiviral activity against prevalent influenza A strains resistant to the two approved influenza treatments Tamiflu® and Xofluza®.”

The randomized, double-controlled, dose-escalating Phase 1 study being conducted in Australia is intended to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of CC-42344 in healthy adults. In March 2022 Cocrystal announced the initiation of study enrollment and in April 2022 the Company announced preliminary Phase 1 data demonstrating a favorable safety and PK profile in the first two cohorts administered single ascending doses of 100 mg and 200 mg.

