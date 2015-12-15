CyrusOne Unveils Updated 2022 Sustainability Report after Assurance Review from ISOS Group

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions, today announced it is issuing an updated version of the 2022 Sustainability Report after completing third-party assurance.

The review of the Sustainability Report was conducted by ISOS Group and led to improvements in data quality and select restatements. In addition to assuring greenhouse gas emissions, CyrusOne went beyond the industry norm to seek assurance and provide transparency for these important topics:

Water : Validating CyrusOne’s net-positive water claims required assuring a variety of water metrics including water restoration.

: Validating CyrusOne’s net-positive water claims required assuring a variety of water metrics including water restoration. Waste : CyrusOne pursued assurance of waste metrics to provide transparency, even though waste is not a material issue for its business.

: CyrusOne pursued assurance of waste metrics to provide transparency, even though waste is not a material issue for its business. Safety : CyrusOne acquired assurance on the three different layers of safety data that CyrusOne reports: construction safety, operations contractor safety (security and facility maintenance), and employee safety.

: CyrusOne acquired assurance on the three different layers of safety data that CyrusOne reports: construction safety, operations contractor safety (security and facility maintenance), and employee safety. Diversity : As part of CyrusOne’s commitment to the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge, CyrusOne received assurance on diversity metrics for both employee diversity and diverse supply chain spend.

“Receiving this assurance from ISOS Group has given our sustainability reporting more credibility and resilience,” said Kyle Myers, VP, Environmental Health, Safety and Sustainability at CyrusOne. “This comprehensive review enhances the quality of our data and the trust customers can place in our performance.”

