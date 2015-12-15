Data I/O Announces Fireside Chat Hosted by Roth Capital Semiconductor Equity Research Analyst Suji Desilva

Topic: The Future of Semiconductors for Automotive and Electronics OEMs

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced the availability of its latest installment in a series of interviews with its President and CEO, Anthony Ambrose. Mr. Ambrose was interviewed by guest host Suji Desilva of Roth Capital with the discussion focusing on growth opportunities and the future of semiconductors for automotive and electronics OEMs.

The interview is being streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed via the Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com and on all of the Company’s social media feeds. The websites and online platforms of each of the fireside chat series event hosts are able to carry the interviews on the respective date of publication. The fireside chat series will culminate with the celebration of the Company’s 50th Anniversary.

During the interview made available today, Mr. Ambrose addresses:

How Data I/O ascended to become the leader in technological innovation and market share within programming for automotive electronics

CAGR of 12-15% for semiconductor content in automobiles, making it one of the fastest growing and largest segments

Growth catalysts including electrification (EV) and secure programming to enhance physical vehicle control, autonomous driving, connectivity, sensor management and subsystem proliferation

Data I/O’s PSV as the firmware programming platform of choice for automotive electronics manufacturers which is now extending into auto OEMs working on silicon design and architecture

Current views of the global semiconductor supply chain and capacity which now appears to be favoring automotive as consumer electronics demand has eased

Guest Host: Suji Desilva, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, Roth Capital

Suji Desilva, CFA, is a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering semiconductor companies at Roth Capital Partners. He has nearly 20 years of institutional investment experience. Prior to joining Roth, Suji covered semiconductors as a Senior Analyst at Topeka Capital Markets, ThinkEquity and Kaufman Brothers from 2007 to 2016. He began his semiconductor equity research effort around 2003 as part of the Credit Suisse Semiconductor Research Team, which achieved Institutional Investor ranking. Prior to that, he served as a senior financial valuation and IT consultant for Fortune 500 clients such as AT&T, Shaw Carpet and Goldman Sachs. He earned his MBA from Columbia Business School in Finance, and BS/Engineering from Cornell University in Computer Science in 1997 and 1990, respectively. Roth Capital is a privately-owned investment banking firm dedicated to the small-cap public market. Its culture of success and innovation is driven by the firm’s current principals, most of whom have been with Roth Capital for more than 20 years.

Data I/O Fireside Chat Series Schedule:

The series will include interviews on a monthly basis over the next six months. Data I/O is pleased to have guest hosts who are well-known and highly respected investment community professionals and financial newsletter writers and influencers. Conversations are intended to focus on important and timely topics that relate to the Company, its platform technologies and the global business environment. Interviews will be made available by Data I/O and the respective session host as detailed below:

June 15, 2022 – The Data I/O Opportunity



Guest Host: Tim Weintraut of Alpha Wolf Trading

July 13, 2022 – The Future of Semiconductors for Automotive and Electronics OEMs



Guest Host: Suji Desilva of Roth Capital

August 17, 2022 – Managing a Resilient Supply Chain



Guest Host: Gene Inger of Inger Newsletter

September 14, 2022 – The Future of Security – SentriX® Security Deployment Platform



Guest Host: Avi Fisher of Long Cast Advisors

October 19, 2022 – Industry 4.0 and Why Everything Needs to be Connected



Guest Host: Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital Partners

November 14, 2022 – Data I/O’s 50th Anniversary – The Next 50 Years



Guest Host: Maj Soueidan of GeoInvesting

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

Learn more at dataio.com

