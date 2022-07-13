DataVisor Selected for AIFinTech100 2022

Prestigious award underscores DataVisor’s innovation and market leadership in fraud and risk management

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—DataVisor, the market leader in fraud and risk management, announced today that it has been included on FinTech Global’s second annual AIFinTech100, a prestigious ranking that recognizes and highlights the world’s most innovative FinTech solution providers. Organizations selected for the list are developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to solve complex challenges and improve operational efficiencies in the areas of banking, insurance, investment and trading. Companies were selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts based on FinTech Global’s research of more than 2,000 FinTech organizations.

“We’re pleased to be ranked among the top 100 FinTech companies in the world,” said Yinglian Xie, Co-founder and CEO of DataVisor. “With fraud losses at an all-time high, solutions that provide real-time decisioning, end-to-end workflows and a flexible, cloud-based open architecture are essential. DataVisor delivers on all of these capabilities, and we continue to innovate on our industry-leading AI-powered fraud and risk management platform to ensure multiple layers of protection across the entire account lifecycle.”

Over the past two years, financial institutions have increasingly adopted AI and data analytics solutions in response to numerous trends, including increased use of digital channels and shifting regulatory frameworks. Solutions such as DataVisor stand to reduce costs for banks by more than $447 billion over the next year.

According to Richard Sachar, Director at FinTech Global, “Now, more than ever, established financial institutions need to be aware of the latest AI and data analytics technology in the market to deliver competitive financial products and reach new customers. The AIFinTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by identifying the market-leading AI innovators which will have lasting impact on the industry.”

The full AIFinTech100 list along with information about each company is available for free at www.AIFinTech100.com. For more information about DataVisor’s digital fraud solutions, visit www.datavisor.com.

