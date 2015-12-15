DCS Strengthens the Board and Audit Committee to be NASDAQ Compliant

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 29, 2022) – DCS (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, announced today that Ms. Julie Hajduk and Mr. David Diamond have been appointed as members of its Board of Directors.

Ms. Hajduk will replace Mr. Konstantin Lichtenwald, who tendered his resignation as a director to focus on his role as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective July 28th, 2022.

Mr. Diamond will replace Mr. John Hubler, who tendered his resignation as a director of the Company to take on the role of Chair of the Technology Advisory Board, effective July 28th, 2022.

Mr. Diamond will also take on the role of Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Lichtenwald and Mr. Hubler fully intend to continue working with the Company in their roles. With the above changes, DCS is progressing to meet the NASDAQ listing requirements.

Ms. Hajduk is a multifaceted investor relations specialist with over 20 years’ experience working in the junior mining sector with Vancouver-based resource companies as well as US based companies. Julie has previously served on the Board for several public companies. Ms. Hajduk has successfully raised seed, non-brokered and brokered capital for her clients using her broad contact base that includes a particular emphasis on the retail market. Today, she is the President and CEO of Li-FT Power, a precious metal exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, specifically lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada.

Mr. David Diamond is a results-oriented leader providing strategic guidance and operational oversight to CEOs and Board Directors. He is currently a Managing Director of CBIZ, and Lead Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair for RenovoRX. David has significant experience assisting management teams and board directors with capital financing and strategic business planning especially IPOs, exit strategies, and complex business challenges nationally and internationally. David has built strong relationships with Wall Street Bankers and has a track record of making introductions that have resulted in millions of dollars in corporate financing. His record of success is built on 30+ years of experience in both public accounting and industry. He is an active CPA and a former auditor. David is current on FASBs and changes in the accounting industry. David successfully grew two local CPA firms in San Diego and sold them to national CPA firms.

“We are delighted to welcome Julie and David to the Board of Directors while continuing to work with Konstantin and John going forward,” said Chris Bursey, CEO and Chairman of the Board “achieving Board Diversity and majority of Independent Directors has been our intention as part of meeting NASDAQ listing requirements.”

