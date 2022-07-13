Dell’Oro Group Research Recognizes Aryaka as Delivering SASE with Unified Security and Network Connectivity

New July 2022 Report Validates Companies Choosing to Combine Connectivity and Network Security Technologies to Deliver SASE Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SASE—Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE solutions, today announced the company has been recognized by Dell’Oro Research Group as the newest technology vendor to deliver a unified secure access service edge (SASE) solution that tightly combines security and network connectivity. Only four companies were recognized as being able to deliver a united security and connectivity solution for SD-WAN cloud enterprises, the other three being Cato Networks, Versa Networks and VMWare.

“Aryaka introduced a new version of their SASE solution that merged their SD-WAN networking with security technologies acquired from Secucloud in 2Q21 and in doing so they became only the fourth vendor to offer unified SASE,” said Mauricio Sanchez, Dell’Oro Research Director Network Security, SASE, SD-WAN, SSE.

“Purchasing Secucloud was a strategic move to deliver our comprehensive security solutions while connecting enterprises globally. The merging of these best-in-class solutions to create unified SASE has been a consummate pairing. It’s great to have Dell’Oro validate our services,” said David Ginsburg VP of Product and Solutions Marketing at Aryaka.

Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries writes that their five-year forecast shows unified SASE growth to remain stronger over the forecast horizon than disaggregated SASE solutions, and by 2026 rise to nearly $3B, representing approximately a quarter of the total SASE opportunity. The greater operational simplicity of the unified implementation and only needing to deal with a single vendor, rather than multiple vendors, holds great appeal.

“With our unified SASE and SD-WAN offering, Aryaka has made aggressive growth in all regions of the world,” said Dennis Monner, chief commercial officer of Aryaka. “More importantly, however, is our round-the-clock customer service and tech support. As a fully managed, cloud-based service provider spanning both security and networking, Aryaka takes the responsibility for all aspects of enterprise network management for our clients, making their IT and connection headaches disappear.”

About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN and SASE company, and a Gartner “Voice of the Customer” leader, makes it easy for enterprises to consume network and network security solutions delivered as-a-service for a variety of modern deployments. Aryaka uniquely combines innovative SD-WAN and security technology with a global network and a managed service approach to offer the industry’s best customer and application experience. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100.

